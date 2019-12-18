New ‘Teen Mom OG’ Trailer Offers First Look at Amber Portwood Arrest

A brand new Teen Mom OG trailer has been released, and it offers viewers their first look at Amber Portwood‘s controversial arrest. In the clip that was shown during the Teen Mom 2 reunion, Portwood’s cast members were seen discussing her arrest over the phone, appearing noticeably shocked and surprised. The clip moved quickly however, so fans will likely have to wait until the new season to get much more information about what all went on between the show’s stars during that time period.

Back in July, Portwood was taken into custody after a physical altercation with her then-boyfriend Andrew Glennon. He called the police and claimed that Portwood threatened him while holding a machete, and that she threw a shoe at him while he was holding their child.

At the time, there were rumors that Glennon had been unfaithful to Portwood, which some speculated had led to the explosive fight.

However, a source told Us Weekly that the cheating accusations were false. “Andrew has been nothing but faithful and loving to Amber since the day they met,” the source stated. “All he wanted was a happy family with Amber, but her lack of self-care with her mental health disorders and choosing not to take her medications regularly has caused great stress among the two.”

Some of her Teen Mom OG co-stars appeared to be supportive of her following the arrest, with Catelynn Lowell tweeting out, “There is always two sides to every story… [you are] only hearing one side sooo [peace] out I love you [Amber Portwood]. I’m on my way to you now.”

One Twitter user accused Lowell of defending domestic abuse, to which she heatedly replied, “I DO NOT condone abuse! I AM supporting a friend In need! That’s what friends are for. When I went through all my crazy mental illness stuff my friend helped me, supported me, and loved me!!! And I’m going to do the same!”

Eventually, Portwood accepted a plea deal in the case, and recently announced that she would be taking a break from social media.

“Last photo with me and this beautiful little lady yesterday,” Portwood wrote, alongside a photo of herself with her daughter Leah at the pre-teen’s 11th birthday celebration. “I’m going to hand over my Instagram so I won’t have to worry about negativity and to move forward in a positive light. You can still contact me though. I will get certain messages.”

At this time, MTV does not appear to have announced a return date for Teen Mom OG.