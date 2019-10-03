‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie McKee Reveals She Lost 15 Pounds Due to ‘Divorce Stress’

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee‘s recent divorce filing is leading to a major loss of weight. After revealing on Monday that she had officially filed for divorce from her estranged husband Josh, with whom she shares three children, the MTV reality star updated fans with how she is coping — revealing she has shed 15 pounds since officially calling things off with her husband of six years.

“Lookin leaaaan girl,” a fan commented on the Sept. 30 dated Instagram post, in which McKee can be seen snuggling up to her dogs in workout clothes.

Replying to the commenter, the reality star not only announced her divorce, but also the toll that it is already taking on her.

“Ya I’ve lost about 15 pounds. I wish i could say it’s diet and exercise. But it’s divorce stress,” she wrote, revealing in a second comment, “I filed. Not him.”

McKee and Josh went public with their split in August, though at the time they did not allude to the fact that they were considering divorce. In fact, fans remained oblivious to the state of their marriage until that Monday, Sept. 30 post.

In recent months, the former couple’s tumultuous relationship had been put on full display, with McKee tweeting just last week that if they were ever “dumb enough” to get back together, he would have to “start from scratch.”

While neither McKee nor Josh have commented on what exactly was the final straw, according to a source who spoke to OK Magazine, Josh, 26, had been caught at a bar at the Thirsty Armadillo in Fort Worth, Texas on April 27.

“He started talking with a girl with long blonde hair. They started making out and kept on kissing. Like couldn’t keep their hands off each other. They left the bar together hand in hand,” the source claimed, the story corroborated by another source. “We knew it was Josh but assumed him and Mackenzie were not together anymore.”

Addressing the accusations in a statement to the outlet in August, Josh called the allegations “bull crap” and McKee claimed that she had “proof” the women were lying.

McKee and Josh met when they were just teenagers and entered a relationship in 2009. They married in August of 2013 in what McKee described as a “shotgun wedding.” They share Gannon, 7, Jaxie, 5, and Broncs, 3.