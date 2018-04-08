Maci Bookout Gets Real About Ex Ryan Edwards’ Drug Addiction in ‘Teen Mom OG’ Sneak Peek

If headlines about Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards’ feud is any indication, the Teen Mom OG season finale is going to be crazy.

After reports of the Teen Mom OG star filing an order of protection against her ex, it’s revealed that Bookout does not believe her ex is as clean and sober as he claims.

In a preview clip for the show’s upcoming season finale, Bookout told her mom Sharon that she’s hopeful Ryan and his wife Mackenzie Standifer’s new baby will help him get clean.

“So did you hear that Ryan and Mackenzie are pregnant?” Bookout asked her mom over lunch.

“Uh, I’m sorry, what? I thought Ryan wasn’t about that life right now,” Sharon said. “Maybe a new baby is what Ryan needs.”

“Maybe, maybe not,” Maci says. “I mean, I feel like if this doesn’t do the trick, then absolutely nothing will. My people know people. I mean, he’s not clean. He’s not. That’s just it. He’s not.”

Edwards was arrested at the end of March for violating his probation related to a previous heroin possession charge.

Since his arrest, Standifer has insisted that it’s nothing to worry about and that her husband is still clean and sober after his recent rehab stint.

“Possession of heroin was the original charge from April before he went to rehab,” she told Radar soon after the arrest. “Part of his case was he had to be booked. Everything is fine.”

She would not comment to the publication when asked if Edwards has broken his probation for his previous drug charge, but added, “He took a drug test yesterday and passed.”

Edwards completed 21 days of a 30-day stint in rehab after he was caught on camera under the influence, dozing off at the wheel while driving to his May 2017 wedding with Standifer. MTV aired the incident during a 2017 episode of Teen Mom OG, and in a different episode in December, 21-year-old Standifer claimed he was spending $10,000 a week on drugs.

Following last week’s arrest, those close to Edwards were reportedly worried that his stint in rehab wasn’t enough to effectively combat his addiction.

‘There have been major concerns about Ryan’s sobriety,” a source close to the reality show previously told Us Weekly, noting that the subject is a major topic in the reunion episodes scheduled to air April 16 and 23. “Ryan needed more inpatient treatment, longer than what he previously got.”

Bookout filed for an order of protection for her and her family, including Bentley, just days before the arrest.

“He has left voicemail messages threatening to show up at my house and take my son,” she claimed in court documents obtained by Radar. “He has made threats to show up and hurt me if I don’t answer my phone.”

During her son’s baseball game in May 2017, she claimed Edwards “showed up under the influence of heroin and got in my face, yelling and threatening to hurt me.”

Bookout added that she fears for her son’s safety because she has proof that Edwards will get behind the wheel of a car while under the influence, referring to the incident aired on MTV.

“His behavior and actions are getting worse,” Bookout alleged. “I am fearful for my three children and myself, and what he may do, based on his threats.”

The court issued a temporary order of protection. She had a court hearing scheduled Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.