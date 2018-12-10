‘Teen Mom OG’: Maci Bookout Prepares Daughter Jayde for Her Upcoming Surgery in New Clip

Maci Bookout is keeping a brave face for her daughter Jayde as the 3-year-old prepares for surgery.

In a clip from Monday’s all-new episode of Teen Mom OG, Bookout tries to explain to the toddler what to expect when going into the hospital to undergo her tonsillectomy the following day in a way that won’t totally scare her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They’re gonna give you some grape juice, and then you get to take a nap,” she tells the little girl, who nods affirmatively after each step. “Then you’re gonna wake up, then they’re gonna give you a popsicle, and then you get to come home.”

.@MaciBookout and @tmon3yy are giving Jayde a kid-friendly rundown before her surgery in this adorable moment from tonight’s #TeenMomOG. 💕 pic.twitter.com/ABpghgrd5G — #TeenMomOG (@TeenMom) December 10, 2018

“Thats it?” Jayde asks, to which her mom replies, “Yeah.”

It’s then that dad Taylor McKinney steps in to explain, “Then you’ll sleep better,” hinting that the toddler’s tonsils were preventing her from breathing well.

Bookout’s son Bentley, whom she shares with ex Ryan Edwards, also underwent a tonsillectomy at a young age following repeated bouts of strep, and the 9-year-old steps in to reassure his little sister that everything will be just fine, telling her, “I took giggle juice!” to the reproach of his mom.

“The giggle juice was good, wasn’t it?” she prompts Bentley, who catches on and agrees quickly.

It appears that the surgery is much needed, as Jayde tells her dad that she “can’t breathe” out of her nose, “’cause my energy’s gone.”

“This will help you breathe better out of your nose and your mouth, OK,” McKinney reassures her.

“Are you gonna be brave?” Bookout asks Jayde, who promises she will be.

Fans of Teen Mom OG will recall Bookout breaking the news of her toddler’s surgery in October, with McKinney sharing a photo of the tot in the hospital with an ice pack and splinted arm keeping her IV in place.

“Everything went good, now just recovering #MissJaydeCarter,” he captioned the photos.

View this post on Instagram Everything went good, now just recovering. #MissJaydeCarter A post shared by ™ (@tmon3yyy) on Oct 24, 2018 at 10:16am PDT

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans also spent time in the hospital with her then 3-year-old son Kaiser in October 2018 after the little boy needed an adenoidectomy to improve his hearing.

“My poor bubba! After many many doctors appointments and tests… Kaiser had to get tubes in his ears and his adenoids removed like I did when I was little,” Evans wrote on Instagram at the time. “Hearing test showed his hearing was down by 40% and now his ears have already improved, super happy for him!”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Taylor McKinney