‘Teen Mom OG’ Alum Farrah Abraham Sued for No-Showing Celebrity Boxing Match

Farrah Abraham backing out of her charity boxing match against Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander last month may cost her a lot more than just victory in the ring.

According to TMZ, fight promoter Damon Feldman is suing the former Teen Mom OG star for $12,000, claiming she took cash up front for the event, as well as signed a contract.

Abraham’s rep didn’t seem too worried about the suit meanwhile, telling TMZ, “We are truly wishing Damon the best with his frivolous lawsuit. Everyone must realize this guy broke his own contract with us and runs this ‘so called’ business out of his studio apartment and doing ‘basement style event fights’ that no one watches.”

They continued, “He should work a little harder to pay for travel/accommodations for the talent and team and then perhaps the talent will actually come. Get ready for the counter suit from Farrah.”

As previously reported, Abraham dropped out of the charity event after allegedly being promised a number of perks by the promoters that they didn’t deliver on, such as hotel rooms and tickets.

“Farrah has no choice but to not be involved in this debacle. The promoter has been been in breach of the contract, he has not delivered on anything that was promised in the contract,” Abraham’s manager, David Weintraub, told The Blast at the time. “Mostly, it was based on misinformation about his financial situation. We wish him the best with the low-end, mockery of an exhibition fight. He also never secured a proper pay-per -view deal which was in the contract, or sold enough tickets.”

“We were all planning on getting together up there and watching the match,” her mom Debra Danielson told Radar at the time. “I said, ‘What about my travel? When do we fly in? Where are we staying?’ They were supposed to get back to all of us. Farrah was like, ‘Mom, he didn’t even get me a ticket!’ I don’t call that Farrah dropping out.”

She continued, “It’s ridiculous. They didn’t deliver what they said they would provide in regard to travel and hotel. We’re used to being treated properly. Right now, no one is showing up on our side. If Farrah doesn’t show up, there is no fight!”

After being served a cease and desist order by the fight organizers for slamming the event after dropping out, the Ex on the Beach star called the organizers “criminals” in a statement to PEOPLE.

“The public now knows the truth. All parties associated, including the women now fighting are frauds. Samantha Goldberg, Damon Feldman, Michael Makowski and Boom Cups all need to cease and desist using my face and name for press and publicity. They’re criminals,” Abraham said.

Photo credit: Instagram/Farrah Abraham