Teen Mom OG’s Farrah Abraham Obliterates Her Mother Over New Rap Song

MTV has released a new clip of Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham having a conversation with her mother about Debra Danielsen's recent rap video. The 25-year-old absolutely obliterated her mom for the song and had zero interest whatsoever in discussing the subject.

Debra is catching up with Farrah and discussing the details of her rap video TONIGHT on the "Being Debra" Special at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/JxBGAIzqcl — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) February 15, 2017

At the beginning of the two minute clip, Farrah asks her mom how life is going and how life is with her new engagement. Debra, aka Debz OG, bypassed the inquiries about her engagement and wanted to chat about the progress on her rap video.

"I've been working really hard on my rap so we are going to fly to Jackson and do that," Debra said. "And then you know, after you looked at the rap and after you read it and listened to it–"

Farrah Abraham then rolled her eyes and quickly interrupted her mother by saying: "I actually haven't listened to the rap. You sent it to me in an email, and I've been so damn busy. And I'm tired. And I'm doing all of this stuff that I haven't been able to do that because I have serious priorities."

Debra interjected by saying that she wanted to have Farrah, and the reality star's daughter Sophia travel to Mississippi to lay down their verses for the hip-hop track. However, Farrah was not having it whatsoever.

"So do your thing man, but I don't feel like traveling to Misissippi. I'm sorry," she said. "You know where I want go? I want to travel to freakin' Bora Bora, sit my a** on an island, and not talk f***ing talk to anyone. I don't want to go to Mississippi, and I don't want to record."

OMG! Check out the music video premiere of Debra's FIRST ever rap song, #DebzOG! 🎶🔥 pic.twitter.com/kkainOT0lE — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) February 14, 2017

