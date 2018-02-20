Farrah Abraham Loses It on Producer During ‘Teen Mom OG’

Farrah Abraham lost her cool with one of her producers during Monday’s episode of Teen Mom OG, making her future with the MTV franchise even murkier.

The trouble started with some kind of miscommunication after Abraham’s on-camera “vaginal rejuvenation” procedure, when her mom Debra Danielsen was left waiting in the car for 30 minutes while the 26-year-old had her hair and makeup done by her glam squad.

When Abraham realized her mom had been waiting that long, she lost it on Kristin, one of the MTV producers in charge of her scenes.

“If you can’t get along with anyone or try to or get in my way of how I live my f—ing life, then do not work with me … f— you and your excuses.”

She continued, “Kristin, I know I don’t like you and I don’t even want to f—ing look at you. So, when you have my mom wait here for 30 f—ing minutes, don’t f—ing do that anymore,” she fumed.

Then, after Kristin attempted to figure out how she was getting in the Teen Mom cast member’s way, Abraham rolled up the window of her car and drove away.

Abraham has a fraught relationship with the MTV production team, often exploding on them while filming.

In a January episode of the show, a producer confronted her about her tendency to fly off the handle, saying, “Out of nine moms, you’re the only one that’s the problem.”

“I’m not difficult!” she responded, to which the producer shook his head.

Abraham’s future on the show is also unclear, with her claiming in October that MTV had fired her for her involvement in the adult entertainment business then walking back the claim a few days later, saying she had only been “fake fired” so that producers could film her reaction.

Since then, she’s both implied that she will no longer appear on the show after this season and talked about her future filming the series.

In a January Instagram post of aforementioned clip, Abraham appeared to denounce all of MTV’s reality TV.

“Never apologize for being an ambitious, confident, and strong minded women,” she captioned it. “As I become the best Farrah I can be, I won’t let a man or network be little me, try to break me, lie about who I am to my core, I’m bullied, surrounded and hurt by all the manipulation.”

She continued that as a “protective mother” of 8-year-old Sophia, she will no longer allow this “vulgar behavior,” calling out the MTV crews as untrustworthy and calling the “MTV family” a “disgusting gang of power tripping failed producers and executives who have failed.”

She then accused the network of canceling her dating show, provoking “made up hate” to try and limit her episodes and “spew[ing] their false jealousy, discrimination” and harassment for her “sexual freedoms.”

“I will no longer allow this hateful horrible show around my family,” she continued. “It’s sad producers ruin their top leading network’s show because they let their ego, politics, hate, discrimination and horrible sexual harassment behavior ruin a show.”

Abraham defended her adult toy and lingerie businesses, which the network has taken issue with in the past, saying she has “outshined the Teen Mom brand.”

She then threw shade at her Teen Mom castmates, saying, “I’m not stuck down in a Teen Mom pit with fake friends, relationships, horrible producing, not safe for my child environments, unlawful ethics and companies, depression, etc.”

“I don’t conduct myself like Viacom’s horrible disgusting ethics and I certainly am raising my daughter to treat people better then MTV’s horrible behavior. Our next generation should learn to love humans and treat each other with kindness. Thanks Be To God,” she concluded.

Teen Mom airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

