‘Teen Mom OG’: Fans Excited to Finally See ’16 & Pregnant’ Star Mackenzie McKee Back

Five years after she was last seen on Teen Mom 3, Mackenzie McKee finally returned to MTV as a guest mom on Teen Mom OG in this week’s episode. McKee, who also appeared on 16 and Pregnant, updated fans on life with husband Josh McKee and their three children in Oklahoma. Her mother’s battle with cancer also played a role in her story, and fans were excited to see her again.

In her re-introduction to viewers, McKee told fans that her relationship with Josh has been a rocky road, with both being unfaithful to each other. They have reunited though and are in a much better place after he stepped up when her mother Angie Douthit was diagnosed with stage four lung and brain cancer. Josh is also on the road often as a rodeo rider.

“It’s like I was given an opportunity and then it was taken from me, and I didn’t really get to tell my story,” McKee told Us Weekly Monday. “I’m really excited to pick up where I left off and continue telling my story.”

McKee is only appearing in the rest of this season’s episodes, and hopes to one day be a full-time Teen Mom OG star. Unfortunately, she has faced some criticism from the other Teen Moms.

“It’s kind of like life when you are in a circle of friends and all of a sudden this new girl comes in and tries to be your friend, and you’re like, ‘What?’ I definitely expected it before it even happened,” she told Us Weekly. “I think they just felt a little bit blindsided, so it was kind of shocking the day they found out [and] they made comments. I think it’s going to be okay after everyone gets settled and used to things.”

Although fans have been following Douthit’s cancer journey on social media, McKee’s return to Teen Mom will give fans an intimate look at her mother’s struggles. In May, she asked fans to pray for her mother and family after Douthit’s cancer spread.

Douthit said her cancer has “gone wild,” with new tumors in her brain and old ones getting bigger.

“Yes, we were shocked too. I knew things were strange because I have to take headache medicine, Excedrin and Aleve, twice a day to stop the headaches and body pain I’ve been having. But I wouldn’t have ever guessed this. Apparently immunotherapy was not for me,” Douthit revealed on Instagram.

Some fans were happy to see McKee living a peaceful life with Josh, while others were left shaken by hearing about her father.

Last time we saw Mackenzie on TV she was trying so hard to be with Josh. Now they are married with 3 kids and look much happier. #TeenMomOG — Giovanna Graziano (@giobellax3) August 6, 2019

It’s going to be really hard to watch Mackenzie’s mom’s story #TeenMomOG — Andrea 🧁 (@AndreaBham) August 6, 2019

Yay its Mackenzie @DouthitKenzie so excited to see her on #TeenMomOG. — 🎶Julia 🎶 (@Jewel_1724) August 6, 2019

Others thought it was jarring to see McKee suddenly thrown into the season.

Mackenzie and her man aren’t off to a good start. Already contemplating cheating while out on the road? Yikes #teenmomOG — khaleesï (@bowdown2aria) August 6, 2019

New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

