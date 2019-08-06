‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Cheyenne Floyd’s Boyfriend Reportedly Has Arrest for Domestic Assault in Past

Cheyenne Floyd is happy and in love again after ending her relationship with Cory Wharton, but it looks like the MTV personality’s new beau has a dark past. According to Radar Online, Matt Walker was once arrested for assault.

Walker, also known by his rap name eMex, was taken into custody on Dec. 11, 2011, the outlet revealed. He was accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend, according to Radar Online. The responding officer said in his report the department received a call about a “woman screaming for help.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She had an argument with her boyfriend in the car,” the officer wrote, according to Radar Online. “She got out to walk away and he did not let her. Mr. Walker assaulted [victim] by pushing her on the ground. She had cuts on her face and nose. Mr. Walker was arrested.”

The woman, who was not named, told police, “We were having an argument in the car so I got out to go home and he got out and followed me.”

“I was trying to get away but he was trying to keep me there by getting in front of me and pushing me… we ended up on the ground,” she continued.

Police said the suspect, Walker, was “crying” when they arrived on the scene, according to Radar Online. The victim refused medical treatment.

The case was closed on Aug. 29, 2013, Radar Online reported. A disposition of nolle posequi was entered, which means the plaintiff or prosecutor abandoned the case, according to the outlet.

While the case was thrown out, Walker and the victim ended their relationship after the arrest, a source told Radar Online.

Floyd and Walker have been dating long-distance for close to a year. The couple’s relationship was well-documented on MTV’s Teen Mom OG. Despite it being early in their romance when the show was filmed, the pair were often shown talking about taking the next steps in their relationship.

Walker, who lived in Baltimore, said on the show he was planning to move to California where Floyd is from. The pair also talked about having children together one day, though they were not actively trying to have a child.

Floyd shares one daughter with her ex-boyfriend, Wharton. Since the pair split, Wharton started dating his ex-girlfriend Taylor Selfridge. The pair met on MTV’s Are You The One? but their relationship on the show did not last. They reconnected later on.

Wharton and Selfridge have both made their Instagram accounts private, and have been quiet about the status of their relationship.