‘Teen Mom OG’: Cheyenne Floyd Opens up About Co-Parenting With Ex Cory Wharton

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd is returning for her sophomore season on the long-running MTV series, and recently opened up about her co-parenting arrangement with ex-boyfriend Cory Wharton.

The former couple are parents to 2-year-old Ryder. Floyd told Us Weekly the two have very different parenting techniques.

“He’s really strict when it comes to her,” Floyd, 26, said. “I’m more like, ‘Come on. She’s tired, give her the pacifier.’ I don’t know, I do what Ryder wants. I’m her puppet. She gets everything out of me. He’s the enforcer. I’m not at all.”

Floyd added, “She can have the world. I don’t care.”

The former Are You The One? star went on to explain that Ryder feels more attached to her because she spent the 18 months of her daughter’s life breastfeeding her.

“She nursed for a long time. I mean, I nursed her until she was 18 months, so she’s addicted to my boobs, regardless if she’s nursing or not,” Floyd joked to Us Weekly. “She likes to hold them, honestly. Her hand is always in my shirt and she tries to do it to Cory and he’s like, ‘No.’ But she does it to everyone. It’s just like her comfort zone.”

Unlike the other remaining Teen Mom OG stars, Floyd was not on 16 & Pregnant. She welcomed Ryder in April 2017, and waited six months before letting Wharton, 28, know he was the father. The couple met during filming on The Challenge: Rivals III.

Floyd joined the show alongside Bristol Palin last season as replacements for Farrah Abraham. While Palin left the show after only one season, Floyd fit right in with series veterans Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell. MTV chose not to bring in a fifth mom for the new season.

“I don’t regret doing the show. I love having the opportunity to share my life and journey and hope that being vulnerable will help someone else,” Floyd told Us Weekly in April. “I don’t think people thought that we would mesh so well, but I think we all went in and we’re [thinking], ‘No judgment, open minds, let’s get to know each other in a real organic way.’ I feel like we’ve done that.”

Floyd is now dating a man named Matthew, who hails from Baltimore. She said he gets along with Wharton and has already met her family.

“We are taking everything very slow and enjoying each other. We aren’t in a rush to run off and get married or to have kids,” Floyd told the Hollywood Gossip. “We just want to enjoy each other and keep building our relationship.”

Teen Mom OG‘s new season kicks off on Monday, June 10 at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Cheyenne Floyd