‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Cheyenne Floyd Has Thoughts About Those Reports Mackenzie McKee Is Replacing Bristol Palin

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd is speaking out about recent reports that Mackenzie McKee will step in to fill Bristol Palin‘s shoes following her departure from the MTV series.

Floyd, who was hired by MTV alongside Palin last year to replace Farrah Abraham, joined the round of co-stars and fans adding their voice to rumors that the Teen Mom 3 star was set to make the move to Teen Mom OG, stating that it would be a “great opportunity.”

“It doesn’t make a difference to me if they add on another mom. It’s a great opportunity so I would wish anyone luck,” Floyd told In Touch Weekly, adding that she wishes “the best to Bristol” and understands “why she wouldn’t want to do it” any longer.

Rumors that McKee, who first appeared in a 2012 episode of 16 and Pregnant before joining Teen Mom 3, would be taking over Palin’s spot on the series had first surfaced earlier this month. Multiple sources confirmed to Radar Online that the reality star would take the role after having initially been in the running for Teen Mom OG before Palin landed the role and after having lost a chance to join Teen Mom 2 to Briana DeJesus.

“Mackenzie has been filming. She will appear in a few episodes towards the end of the season,” one of the sources claimed.

A second source claimed that McKee’s appearance will be a “trial run” to determine if she can “continue as an original girl.”

The search for a potential replacement come after Palin announced her exit from the series in April.

“Teen Mom OG wasn’t a fit for me, it took away my peace.. and honestly – my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford,” she announced. “[Money] doesn’t impress me, I don’t entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction.”

The daughter of former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin had notably had a rough relationship with the series and the network, blasting them in a December Instagram post. In the lengthy post, she claimed that the series poorly portrayed her real life and instead wanted “some fake fill-in Farrah Abraham/Jerry Springer BS, and it’s simply not true.”

She went on to slam the series as “a continued disappointment with their inaccuracies and false narratives” and urged viewers not to “believe everything you see on TV.”

Teen Mom OG Season 8 starts on Monday, June 10.