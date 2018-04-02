‘Teen Mom OG’ Catelynn Lowell Leaks Naked Photo of Tyler Baltierra

Teen Mom OG cast member Catelynn Lowell and her husband Tyler Baltierra shared a new form of PDA over the weekend in the form of sexting — via Twitter?

Lowell even shared a shirtless mirror selfie of Baltierra with a towel draped low around his waist.

My husband is the BEST!!! Now get home so I can kiss 😘 that face of urs!!! @TylerBaltierra (and maybe other things 🤔😉) — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) March 31, 2018

“My husband is the BEST!!! Now get home so I can kiss that face of urs!!! @TylerBaltierra (and maybe other things),” Lowell tweeted on Friday night.

Lowell seemingly posted the raunchy tweet after Baltierra had sent her the steamy towel pic. She shared the photo with the captions #NuffSaid, #myman, #gethome and #sexy.

I think my wife REALLY misses me HAHAHA! 🤣😝😏 https://t.co/A6QjaFjoCV — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) March 31, 2018

“I think my wife REALLY misses me HAHAHA!” Baltierra replied.

Oh dayyyyummmm girl! I see that pic I sent you is making you feel some type of way, sheeeit! 😂😏😉 https://t.co/v0S3rr9ZXk — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) March 31, 2018

To Lowell’s other tweet, Baltierra replied, “Oh dayyyyummmm girl! I see that pic I sent you is making you feel some type of way, sheeeit!”

Shocked fans reacted to the bizarre, public conversation, leaving comments like “TMI” and “Does this s— need to be on Twitter?”

The longtime couple has been together for 12 years and have two children. During 16 and Pregnant, they gave up their first child, Carly, for adoption. In 2015, they welcomed Novalee Reign, who they are raising together. They hoped to have another child but suffered a miscarriage last year.

But last week, they told Teen Mom 2 cast member Kailyn Lowry during an appearance on Lowry’s Coffee Convos podcast that they “definitely” want more kids.

“I want more kids. I definitely do,” Lowell said.

Baltierra chimed in, agreeing, “We definitely want more kids, especially after the miscarriage and stuff.”

But despite what their sexting-style tweets may imply, the couple is taking it slow when it comes to trying for another baby.

“We’re kind of not rushing into things right now,” Lowell told Lowry on the podcast. “Because we were there, and then I had the miscarriage. Then I just went downhill, I want to make sure that I’m healthy and happy… I’m still working on myself and then if it comes, awesome.”

Lowell went to rehab in November after experiencing suicidal thoughts. Two and a half weeks after the first six-week treatment ended, Lowell went back to rehab. Lowell, who was also diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder due to a childhood trauma, completed rehab in February.

“I’m taking the time I need right now to take good care of myself,” Lowell told Us Weekly in November. “On November 17th I thought of every way possible to commit suicide … from wrapping a belt around my neck to just running my car into an electric pole. Thank God I have a support system and a husband and a daughter. Thank God I am self aware I’m seeking treatment and I will get better. Anyone feeling alone you are not alone! This world needs all of us! We are all here for a reason.”

Lowell told Lowry during Thursday’s podcast that she is feeling “way better” after her rehab stints, and has been open about her mental health issues to fight the negative stigma surrounding mental health.

“That stigma needs to go away because people need to talk about it,” Lowell said. “It’s out there and it’s real and it affects people, even normal people, people on reality TV, moms, etc.”