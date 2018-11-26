‘Teen Mom OG’ Couple Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Separated During Recent Marital Troubles

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra took time away from one another amid recent marital struggles, the Teen Mom OG couple revealed in a heartbreaking new clip from the MTV show.

Despite denying the separation to publications in July, the couple announced they would be living apart for a month in an all-new clip from Monday’s episode of the reality series that appears to have been filmed at that time.

The two made the decision after learning that Lowell was unexpectedly pregnant following a tough year, during which she suffered a miscarriage and checked herself into mental health treatment for several months after experiencing suicidal thoughts. Baltierra, who has complained about being unhappy in his marriage throughout the season, was the first to broach the topic during a couple’s retreat in Sedona, Arizona.

“I was devastated at first, but now that I’ve started my own therapy, I”m more comfortable with the idea,” Lowell told the cameras, adding that the duo was looking to explore who they are as people without one another, having been together since their teens.

“Am I jumping for joy for it? No,” Lowell told producers asking about the new living arrangement.

“You took it kind of hard,” Baltierra added. “The intention is not to bring up your anxiety or make you feel any of your core wounds…”

Lowell chimed in, “But in that moment, it did trigger me; it did bring up wounds. It was scary; it was sad; it was hurtful. Things that I’ve been through, when when people separate and say they want to leave, it seriously feels like somebody died. It’s bringing up the old wounds from the miscarriage, and that’s traumatic.”

Despite Lowell’s initial reaction, Baltierra said he needed to bring up the topic in order to ensure both their needs were getting met, especially before the birth of their new baby.

“That’s why it was so hard for me to even say it,” he explained, “because I knew it was the worst possible thing you could hear.”

For the MTV mom, however, being pregnant, raising 3-year-old daughter Nova and dealing with the separation was feeling a little overwhelming.

“I feel like in my mind, it makes it harder for a mom to be trying to do that and take care of a 3-year-old and then being pregnant,” she admitted. “It’s just a lot of stress.”

“I get it,” Baltierra responded.

It appears that the couple has returned to living with one another since Monday’s episode was filmed, and the two are eagerly awaiting the birth of their “rainbow baby.”

“It was a huge shock at first,” Lowell told Us Weekly in September. “We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness. We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

