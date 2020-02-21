‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Admit Their ‘Baby Fever Is Insane’

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have babies on the brain as youngest daughter Vaeda Luma celebrates her first birthday. The Teen Mom OG star opened up to PEOPLE ahead of the March 17 return, admitting that if it was up to them, there would be another member of the family coming sooner rather than later.

“My baby fever is insane!” Lowell told the outlet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’re not done yet,” Baltierra chimed in. “We just love being parents too much.”

Lowell and Baltierra are already parents to Vaeda and big sister Novalee Reign, 5, as well as their daughter Carly, whom they placed for adoption after welcoming her on 16 & Pregnant. Baltierra would love to add another male presence to the family next, he admitted.

“I want a boy. I want a boy so bad,” he said. “I told Cate, I don’t really want another kid, I just want a boy.”

“But with our luck it probably would be another girl,” Lowell joked.

At 27, Lowell added she was looking to complete their family within the next few years.

“I want to be done with kids before I’m 30,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Baltierra (@tylerbaltierramtv) on Feb 21, 2020 at 5:20am PST

For now, the MTV couple is celebrating their first year with daughter Vaeda, penning emotional birthday tributes to her Friday.

“Vaeda Luma Baltierra, I just can’t believe you’re ONE YEARS OLD TODAY!!!” Baltierra wrote. “Your first year went by so fast & words could never express the amount of joy & love you have brought into this little family of ours. Happy Birthday tinky butt! We love you so much! #DotingDaddy”

“Happy 1st birthday to our silly, lovely, cuddle bug Vaeda beta butt!!! I cannot believe you are already a year old,” Lowell wrote on her own post. “You have brought soooo much joy to this family!! I love you with all my heart!!!!!!”

Teen Mom OG returns to MTV with a brand new season on March 17.

Photo credit: John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV