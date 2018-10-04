‘Teen Mom OG’ Newcomers Bristol Palin, Cheyenne Floyd Detail ‘Awkward’ First Meeting

Coming into a group as tight as the Teen Mom OG girls isn’t easy, newcomers Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd agree.

The two new members of the Teen Mom family were brought in by MTV to replace Farrah Abraham after her exit from the show after a disagreement with producers over her work in the adult entertainment industry.However, just because Abraham wasn’t beloved by her co-stars didn’t make being the new cast members much easier, the two revealed onMonday’s Teen Mom OG premiere aftershow.

When asked if they were “nervous” preparing to meet new co-stars Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood and Catelynn Lowell, Palin responded, “I was for sure,” and was echoed with an “I was” from Floyd.

“I was like, this is their job, they’ve been doing this for so long,” Palin said. “I hope they like me.”

“We didn’t want to step on toes, I think,” Floyd added.

Lowell, who also appeared on the aftershow, recalled the first time she met the new moms, saying, “We were doing a promo shoot. I think the production and everything made it was more awkward.”

“So awkward!” Palin chimed in.

Floyd recalled of her meeting with Palin, “We hugged, and it was probably the most awkward hug ever. It was so awkward.”

The Challenge alum had another thing on her mind as she entered the franchise — the backlash from fans over her technically never having been a teenage mother. Floyd shares 1-year-old daughter Ryder with Cory Wharton, who also appeared on The Challenge, and welcomed their daughter at 23.

After she was cast, many fans thought MTV had made a bizarre choice, but Floyd told Us Weekly last month that her age doesn’t negate her experience as a young mom.

“I think that a lot of people are stuck on the word and at the end of the day I’m still young mom. I still have the same struggles and I’m still learning just like everyone else,” Floyd, 25, said. “I don’t think 23 is the ideal age to have a baby. She was unplanned, so in other ways, other than me not being a teen, I have different things that you can relate. So instead of me screaming all day long that I’m not a teen mom, I’d rather just talk about things that I am.”

Teen Mom airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo Credit: MTV