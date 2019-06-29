‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood Teases Pregnancy News in Preview Clip

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon’s might be getting a little bigger. The Teen Mom OG stars made a big reveal in a teaser for next week’s episode of the MTV series, suggesting that she might be pregnant with a third child.

It appears from the preview that Portwood is unsure if she’s pregnant or not and whether that’s something she’s ready for. In the trailer, she can be seen walking through a living room holding a bag of gifts. While doing show, she blurts out the potentially exciting news to the cameras.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I might be pregnant again,” Amber says in the teaser.

The cameras then pan to ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley, who was present, for a reaction. It quickly becomes clear to viewers that he doesn’t seem to think it’s the best idea. Viewers are then treated to mom Tonya’s reaction, but it seems she had other things on her mind.

“So when do you guys plan on getting married?” she asks her daughter of her and Glennon.

Portwood doesn’t give a verbal response, at least in the trailer, but her face speaks volumes. She makes a shocked face back at her mom.

Portwood and Glennon are already parents to one child, James, who is 13-months-old. She also shares an older daughter named Leah with Shirley. Portwood struggled to readjust to motherhood in the previous season of Teen Mom OG.

She struggled openly with postpartum depression, and even said she was considering suicide at one point. Fortunately Glennon was by her side through it all. She talked a little bit about it during a recent episode of the show, admitting that caring for her son and Glennon, who had undergone surgery, was a struggle.

“He had his surgery done and the next day, I had to get boo boo (Leah) and went to mommy-and-me bingo and had a really good time,” she shared on the MTV reality show. “But the night before I got no sleep.”

Portwood continued, “I get no sleep, pretty much. So last night was literally probably one of the worst nights because I woke up and I could hear intense loud snoring.”

“It’s doable and it’ll pass, you just gotta do what you gotta do. I don’t know, it’s just a lot,” she continued.

She previously told Us Weekly that she would be open to having another child with Glennon in the future, but wasn’t in a rush. Portwood said, however, that she wouldn’t be mad if it did happen.

“If it happened, I wouldn’t be mad,” she said at the time. “There are many things I would do differently with Andrew. I wouldn’t wait to get married. I wouldn’t wait for anything! He’s my soulmate a nd he’s a beautiful person.”

Portwood added, “I don’t see anybody else I could even, like, mesh with after him. I might have another kid with him.”