‘Teen Mom OG’ Amber Portwood Opens up About Substance Abuse: 'I Got Kicked out of Walmart’

Amber Portwood is opening up about her struggles with mental health. The 28-year-old Teen Mom OG star said she's come a long way since her days of abusing substances like opioids.

"I have really horrible anger problems because I'm bipolar and borderline, which is not an excuse, but at the time I find' know it, so I wasn't really taking care of myself or really understanding why I was feeling certain emotions," Portwood said during a recent episode of the Dopey podcast.

"I'd go party every other day. It'd be a Wednesday, I'm at the f—ing bar and whooping a— and s—, just like getting kicked out of bars or I got kicked out of our Walmart," she continued, as reported by Us Weekly.

"There's pictures of me being up a girl in IHOP. It was just crazy. I don't know where the hell I was. I was gone. You can blame the drugs for the most part for kind of being impulsive, but it was kind of just me as a person," she said.

First appearing during the season 1 of 16 and Pregnant in 2009, Portwood has since become a fixture in the Teen Mom franchise, appearing on all seven seasons of Teen Mom, later renamed Teen Mom OG and entering its eighth season. Despite her skyrocketed wealth and fame thanks to the show, she said she doesn't "blame MTV" for her struggles with addiction.

"When you're making a lot of money, there's more drugs," she explained. "Every time a drug dealer had a new stash, of whatever, they called me first because they knew I'd buy the whole [stash], because I had to the money to do it. It never helps," she said.

As for what kind of drugs she was abusing, she said she was a "horrible opiate addict."

"I would probably do 10 to 20 hydros — if they didn't have hydros it would be oxycontin or oxycodone ... any kind of opiate that they had, I would try to take. I think it was that feeling of just kind of not being aware that I liked," she continued. "I think back in the day I was probably depressed and s—. That was my 'go-to' thing."

Portwood, who was a mom of one at the time of her addiction, revealed that her "rock bottom" happened when she woke up at her grandmother's house having overdosed on fentanyl.

She was arrested in December 2011 for violating probation after pleading guilty to two counts of domestic battery. In June 2012, she quit her court-ordered rehab problem and opted to serve a five-year prison sentence instead. She said the decision to go to prison was due to the fentanyl overdose.

"Nothing else was working. I had overdosed at my grandma's house on fentanyl in the bathroom. It was daylight when I was awake," she said. "I woke up on the floor, like, just drooling out of my mouth. It was nighttime, I had no clue how long I had been in there."

Today, however, is a different story, Portwood said. She explained that she's even able to "have a glass of wine every now and again," because she "never had a problem with drinking."

She said she limits it to "[drinking] a little" and that "It's not every day. It's not every month."

Portwood and boyfriend Andrew Glennon welcomed son James in May. She's also mom to 9-year-old daughter Leah, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé Gary Shirley.