‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood Posted Cryptic Instagram Post Days Before Domestic Battery Arrest

Amber Portwood shared a vague quote about negativity on her Instagram profile just days before her arrest for domestic battery Friday morning in Indianapolis, Indiana. The 29-year-old Teen Mom OG star railed against “mom shaming, women shaming or any attack” in the caption of the post, for which she disabled comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Jul 3, 2019 at 1:46am PDT

“Block out any negativity in your life. It may seem like a little thing, but it will have a big impact on your quality of life,” the quote, posted Wednesday, read.

In the caption, Portwood wrote, “I won’t entertain negative comments anymore. Mom shaming, women shaming or any attack against me, my family or my fans will not be tolerated. Sending love to those who matter.”

Just two days after posting the quote, Portwood was arrested for domestic battery after allegedly assaulting her boyfriend while he was holding their child, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

“Just after 3:00 a.m., on 7.5.2019, officers were called to [address] reference a disturbance. Officers spoke to the male victim who stated his live-in-girlfriend and he were having a disagreement,” read the statement. “During which time the female, later identified as Amber Portwood assaulted him, while he was holding their one-year-old child. Officers spoke to Amber Portwood at the scene. She was subsequently arrested for her alleged actions in this incident.”

Although police did not name the victim, Portwood has been dating Andrew Glennon for two years after they met on the set of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition in 2017 and welcomed 2-year-old son James in May 2018. Portwood is also mom to 10-year-old daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley.

It’s unclear if Portwood is still in police custody or if she has entered or plea. She could land behind bars for up to 2-and-a-half years if found guilty for the level 6 felony, according to The Blast.

The Teen Mom star was previously charged with domestic battery in 2010 for striking Shirley in front of daughter Leah on an episode of Teen Mom. She was also accused of domestic abuse against former fiance, Matt Baier in 2017, which was denied by both once the accusations made headlines.

“Five years ago, I made the decision to choose prison over rehab in order to fully turn my life around. Since then, I’ve worked hard to make serious changes for myself, for my daughter, and for all the fans who supported me,” Portwood told E! News at the time. “I’m saddened by the latest rumors, which are both of untrue and unfounded, but plan to continue to stay focused on my recovery and being the best person I can be for everyone in my life.”

Her prison stay was unrelated to her past domestic incident. She served 17 months on drug charges before a release in 2013. Throughout it all, she has been very open about her struggles with bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder according to InTouch Weekly.