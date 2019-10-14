‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood Posts ‘Smile Through the Pain’ Photo Amid Family Drama

Amber Portwood had taken a little bit of a break from Instagram before posting over the weekend. The hiatus had to do with the drama going on in her life as she faces jail time stemming from a domestic battery case after she allegedly attacked her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, who was also holding their son at the time of the incident.

In her return to Instagram, she shared a photo accompanied by some motivation in her caption on Saturday.

“Love you guys and please smile through all the pain,” she wrote. “It will be ok one day! Sending love always no matter what.”

Her previous post was an image of what appears to be a runner hunched over with the sunset as the backdrop. The photo was captioned, “But he who endures to the end shall be saved.”

Portwood is dealing with some serious allegations and faces an even more uphill battle after the latest events on Thursday. The Blast reported that text message evidence is being added into the case.

This comes in addition to the incriminating audio that stems from the July 5 incident. In it, Portwood can be heard in what is said to be the attack, verbally berating and hitting Glennon.

“You fat ass. You ugly fat f—. You don’t deserve me,” the voice of what is said to be Portwood said. “I’m going to get my money back. You disgusting f—ing fat a—. I’m going to blow you out of the water. You will never have a career in this industry. But I will make hundreds of thousands of f—ing dollars.”

Her status on the series remains intact despite the allegations. MTV has yet to make any announcement or statement in regards to the situation or Portwood’s future.

Former Teen Mom OG star, Farrah Abraham, responded in two Instagram videos after the audio was first leaked. She was appalled at what unfolded. Abraham called it “disturbing, disgusting and illegal.”

She even added at the end that there needs to be, “jail time for this freak.”

Also weighing in on the situation was Teen Mom OG cast member, Maci Bookout. She called Portwood a “close, genuine friend of mine for years” and that she will support her in getting the help she needs.

“I truly hope and pray that everyone involved receives the help necessary to recover from what has happened and the guidance to prevent future incidents,” Bookout said in the statement published on Twitter.