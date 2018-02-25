Pregnant Amber Portwood Sparks Engagement Rumors With Photo of New Diamond Ring

Amber Portwood is pregnant, but is she engaged too? The Teen Mom OG cast member is sparking rumors that she may be looking to tie the knot after posting an Instagram photo while wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger.

“Heading to my doctor for a check up! Can’t wait to share my little bundle of joy with you all sending love always,” she captioned the photo, which shows a close up of the MTV cast member with her hand on her baby belly.

Portwood has continued to date baby daddy Andrew Glennon throughout her pregnancy, so it wouldn’t be too far fetched to assume the two might be planning to walk down the aisle either before or after the birth of their child, a boy they’re calling James for now. Portwood shares another daughter, 9-year-old Leah, with ex Gary Shirley.

Glennon revealed that Portwood was expected to give birth on May 13 on his private Instagram in early February.

The two originally met when Portwood was filming Marriage Boot Camp with her ex Matt Baier. Glennon, who was working on the show’s set, reached out to the 27-year-old following filming.

“There’s a person that I’ve been talking to a little bit. We met … in a weird way, I guess,” Portwood told an MTV producer on an episode of Teen Mom OG this year.

“When I did Boot Camp with Matt, he ran the lights or whatever … he was pretty much saying he related to my story. He wasn’t trying to f— with me. He sounded very sweet,” she told an MTV producer. “I want to meet him first off-camera, away from everybody so I can get a feel for him, and kind of see if it’s anything I want to pursue. You never know, we might not ever have anything in common and just be like, ‘Okay, it was a good ride for a couple of days.’”

When the producer asked if she was ready to date, Portwood paused.

“Um … this is not another Matt situation, I know that,” Portwood said, referencing her ex-fiancé. “Listen, I learned my lesson, for real. I learned my lesson on that.”

Glennon said that he knew he was interested in Portwood once he got to know her via Marriage Boot Camp.

“I got to learn a lot about her on [Marriage Boot Camp],” Glennon told producers. “The first day, I was in the interview room with her and that’s when I think I learned the most. From that point on I tried to place myself in the house where you were to learn more.”

“It’s been nice just having him here distracting me from all the bulls—,” Portwood said, referring to Glennon’s visit. “I was in a bad depression mode for a bit until he came. I needed a big distraction though.”

Photo credit: Instagram/@realamberportwood1_