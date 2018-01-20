‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast Member Amber Portwood Reportedly Experiencing Financial Trouble

Amber Portwood, who confirmed her second pregnancy in Monday’s episode of Teen Mom OG, is reportedly facing financial trouble.

Back in May 2016, Radar Online reported that Portwood was hit with a $134,919 tax lien on Feb. 19, 2016. On Thursday, Radar reported that Portwood still has not paid the bill.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There is a tax, but no release,” the Clerk of Court for Madison County, Indiana Court told Radar about the debt.

Gary Shirley, Portwood’s former fiance and the father of her eight-year-old daughter Leah, told Radar earlier this month that Portwood owes her nearly $10,000 in child support.

“She owes me child support. She owes me $9,600. Amber is not there. She is a come and go kind of mom. I don’t think her head is in kid mode,” Shirley said.

During a December episode of Teen Mom OG, Portwood accused her ex boyfriend Matt Baier of stealing $120,000 from her during their three-year relationship.

“He told me that we could separate our bank accounts if it makes me feel good,” Portwood said in the episode. “Within the last three years we’ve been together, tallying everything up, it’s been $120,000 that I have no clue where it went. We’re not engaged and I feel like he’s a pathological liar. And I just realized he’s sending his daughter money that’s not even his money!”

Portwood’s debt might come as a shock to some, since it was previously reported that she earns $25,000 per episode of Teen Mom OG.

Portwood and Andrew Glennon revealed in November that they are expecting their first child together. In Monday’s episode, audiences saw the moment they found out while on vacation in Hawaii. At the end, Shirley suggested he adopt Leah because of Glennon’s dark past.

Glennon and Portwood met while she appeared on Marriage Boot Camp last year in an ill-fated effort to save her relationship with Baier.

Glennon is also in debt, Radar reported in August. The site obtained documents from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder, showing that Glennon has owed Sequoia Concepts Inc. $8,969.08 since Jan. 8, 2008. There was no record showing if he paid off the debt.

New episodes of Teen Mom OG air on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.