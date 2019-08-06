‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood Curses at Boyfriend Andrew Glennon During Discussion About Daughter Leah

On this week’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Amber Portwood and boyfriend Andrew Glennon clashed after Portwood opened up about daughter Leah wanting her own Instagram page even though she is only 10 years old. At one point, Portwood cursed during the discussion. The footage was filmed before Portwood was arrested for domestic violence against Glennon last month.

At the start of the scene, which MTV shared before it aired, Portwood told Glennon about Leah mentioning Instagram recently. While Portwood was lcearly against the idea, Glennon actually suggested Leah use a pseudonym like “DaisyDukes29.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“No, her name’s gonna be f– Daisy Duke. Jesus Christ!” Portwood replied.

Glennon asked her what the starting age for social media should be, but Portwood did not have an idea.

“It just scares me for the fact that she’s been on television her whole life,” Portwood said of Leah. “People are weird.”

Portwood theorized that Leah just wants to keep in touch with her friends and be “normal.”

“I’m like, ‘Wait a minute, she’s 10, but she acts like she’s 12,” Portwood continued. “I see where she’s coming from. I want her to know that.”

Glennon suggested they set a date to create Leah’s profile, but Portwood shot that down. She said it was important to talk with Leah’s father, ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley to “see what he’s thinking.”

Portwood was arrested on July 4 and allegedly came after Glennon with a machete while he held their 1-year-old son Jason. After she was arrested for domestic battery, Glennon filed for sole custody of their son and the future of their relationship remains in question.

Portwood has used Instagram since the arrest, posting cryptic quotes and even funny photos with her children. This past weekend, she shared a quote attributed to Keanu Reeves and warned her fans not to believe everything they read.

“Remember who I am not what you hear,” Portwood wrote. “Your negativity can’t phase me anymore. I’ve learned this last month how ignorant people can really be. I’m going to be just fine in any aspect of my life! Still sending love to all my intelligent beautiful souls.”

Notably, Shirley shared his support for Portwood on social media.

“My prayers are with [Amber Portwood], Andrew, [and] most importantly baby James, idk any of the particulars, however I’m thinking of them. And for all the questions and concerns Leah was/is currently camping with her best friend,” he tweeted shortly after her arrest.

“All I could ask is for is @AmberLPortwood to be happy & healthy. She has all of my support when #TeenMomOG continues this Monday,” Shirley added in another tweet on July 29.

New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV