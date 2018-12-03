‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood Celebrates Major Milestone With Daughter Leah in Sweet New Clip

Amber Portwood’s daughter Leah is growing up so fast!

Leah is growing up 💗 Watch @AmberLPortwood share a special moment with her daughter on tomorrow night’s #TeenMomOG. pic.twitter.com/uN9wrQ6lye — #TeenMomOG (@TeenMom) December 3, 2018

In a new clip from Monday’s episode of Teen Mom OG, the mother-of-two teaches her 10-year-old daughter how to shave her legs for the first time, enlisting the help of stepmom Kristina Shirley.

“I’m really excited to teach Leah how to shave her legs,” Portwood says in the clip, pulling up to the house of Leah’s dad, Gary Shirley, and his wife Kristina. “I can’t believe she’s growing up so fast, and I want to make sure she knows I’m always gonna be there for her.”

When asked by her mom whether she really thinks she’s ready to start shaving her legs, the little girl seems a little nervous, but excited at the prospect — especially when gifted a bag of shaving goodies by Portwood.

Together, Portwood and Kristina help Leah take her first steps into the shaving world, teaching her how to lather the cream and avoid cutting herself.

This clip of the MTV reality show doesn’t just illustrate how much time has passed since Portwood and Gary were figuring out how to be parents during 16 and Pregnant, but how far she and Kristina have come in their relationship since its contentious start.

That doesn’t mean the two aren’t still in a delicate place, with Portwood blasting fans for trying to stir up trouble between the two women after they took to Twitter to take issue with the way they co-parented on a family vacation earlier in the season.

“I never get to see my daughter barely and now that I am you guys have the audacity to complain about me wanting to do something like parasailing with her?” Portwood wrote on the social media platform, tagging Kristina. “It’s something she can remember and cherish and you all are turning it into a [pity] party when no one even cared!”

“It’s you guys and the network who tries to put this rift between me and [Kristina] and sorry but it’s not going to work this time,” she continued.

Even Gary stepped in to mediate, adding, “Every parent deserves a break. [Kristina] offered [to] watch James [to] give [Portwood] some much deserved rest. That’s perfectly fine. We don’t have a whole lot of people to lean on so we have each other we do our best for [Leah], Emilee, [and] James. We are a unique family.”

He added, “So let’s all understand we all can judge a few seconds of someone’s life, but never know what’s going on fully. [Portwood] [and] I are trying our best to be positive for Leah and all involved. It was only one day, and we offered ’cause we knew they both needed some rest. We family.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

