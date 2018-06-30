‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood Gets Candid About Daughter Leah’s Relationship With Baby Brother

Amber Portwood’s daughter Leah may only be 9 years old, but she’s already a big help with the new baby.

The Teen Mom OG star opened up about how Leah has been bonding with her new half-brother James, and diaper duty is definitely part of it.

“She comes over and visits her little baby brother and she’s always sending messages and pictures and wanting pictures,” the 28-year-old MTV star, who welcomed James with boyfriend Andrew Glennon on May 8, told Us Weekly. “She’s a lot more involved and she’s just getting older, so on the weekends sometimes, she likes to stay and hang out with her friends or something, but… it’s been a lot better, thank God.”

“Every time she comes over she just wants to hold him and she’s also, like, helped me change his diaper and stuff like that,” Portwood added. “She said, ‘I don’t ever want to change a little boy’s diaper, but I’ll change little James,’ which is really cute. It’s so sweet.”

The reality star, who shares Leah with her ex-fiance Gary Shirley, added that her daughter is mature for her age.

“I’m so proud of her,” Portwood admitted. “She got all A’s and honor roll actually, and she’s just super smart and I’m just super proud of her, I really am.”

As for the current state of her relationship with her ex, whom she fought with during the reality show’s seventh season after he accused her of not having her priorities straight, Portwood shared the former couple is doing “pretty good.”

“We have a really good relationship now and we got over that little hump of bulls—t and I think it was just a complete misunderstanding on their part,” the reality TV personality explained about the friction she, Shirley and Shirley’s wife, Kristina, experience. “We’re doing great and it’s kind of like we’re just treating everything as one big family and that’s exactly how it should be, especially for Leah.”

“I can tell the difference in Leah: She’s a lot happier with it and she’s more involved with James because of how we are towards each other,” she added. “It makes everyone more comfortable, so it’s been great.”

Portwood and Glennon welcomed James Andrew at 1:39 a.m. on May 8, with the little one weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

Following the birth, Portwood said that she was “feeling all of the love” from fans, who eagerly took to Twitter to offer their well wishes for Portwood and Glennon after she shared the exciting news on her various social media channels.