Amber Portwood’s Boyfriend Met Her Ex Gary Shirley on ‘Teen Mom’ and It Was Awkward

Amber Portwood finally introduced her boyfriend Andrew Glennon to her ex Gary Shirley on Teen Mom OG, and it was…uncomfortable.

The MTV cast member first introduced her new boyfriend, with whom she is now expecting a son, to her 9-year-old daughter Leah and the little girl’s father on Monday’s episode.

“Well, Leah, this is Andrew,” Shirley said. “Andrew, Leah. This is mommy’s friend.”

The little girl gave a simple “hello” before turning away, but Glennon’s response to Shirley’s greeting quickly became uncomfortable.

“You probably know who I am a little bit,” Shirley explained. But Glennon responded, “I don’t watch any TV.”

Portwood apologized to Glennon for the “ambush,” but her new beau appeared to have made a good impression on Leah anyways.

“We had a good first impression,” said Shirley’s wife, Kristina. “Right after they left, Leah looks at me and she goes, ‘Who was he?’ And I said, ‘Oh, it’s mommy’s friend.’ She goes, ‘No, really, who is he?’ “

“Well, that kid ain’t stupid. I just don’t want to deal with any more problems. I’m too old for that s—. I want her to be happy,” Shirley said.

In August, Shirley told Us Weekly he didn’t really know Glennon, but thought Portwood was rushing into another relationship after breaking up with Baier.

“So far it’s good I think,” he said. “I think she should have waited a little bit and really felt it out, but that’s OK.”

In November, Portwood shared that she was expecting a baby with Glennon, after previously fearing the medication she takes for her borderline personality disorder and bipolar disorder would prevent her from ever having another kid.

“When I first found out, I was a little scared,” the 27-year-old told Us Weekly. “I just kind of sat down and thought about it and realized that it was a big step in my life and it was a good thing actually, and I was really happy within 30 minutes.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV