‘Teen Mom OG’ Alum Farrah Abraham Reveals Risque Bathrobe Photo While Vacationing With Daughter

It’s been quite a strange few days for Farrah Abraham. There’s been a litany of news coming out this past week regarding the Teen Mom OG alum. Her most recent Instagram post, though, may take the cake for being the strangest. Abraham shared a risqué image of her in her robe posing in front of an open window on the family’s Paris vacation. While a picture of that nature is far from unusual for Farrah, it’s the angle of the photo that has some people wondering if the shot was taken by her 10-year-old daughter, Sophia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F A R R A H A B R A H A M (@farrahabraham) on Sep 3, 2019 at 6:46am PDT

Many were quick to comment on the photo that they were disgraced she would make her child capture her in this nature.

“Worst mom ever,” one user noted.

On a similar remark, another questioned her decision to hashtag parenting in the post, “Like why does she tag parenting, is this parenting? So confused.”

Another commented, “Farrah stop it! [Oh my god] the way you’re teaching Sophia.”

Making things appear worse, Sophia shared a response on the post.

“Ow Ow! Sophia’s mom has got it going on,” she began the comment, referencing the hit song, ‘Stacey’s Mom’ by Fountains of Wayne. “Off to the spa! Love you mom!”

There was a whole scene last week where Abraham was confronted for being a “bad mom” at the Venice Film Festival after showing up an hour late to a screening.

“We were like an hour late ’cause we’re not used to this. And so we go in there, and this guy kept turning around and kept bothering me,” Abraham said. “It’s like, why is he still trying to talk to me? And then he starts saying I’m not responsible. I should have my daughter out of the movie, blah blah blah.”

Abraham then confronted the man saying there are other kids in the theatre and in the on-screen film before he apparently responded that she is a “bad mom.”

The former MTV star continued to face backlash on the red carpet as many called her out for using too much makeup on her daughter. One comment on her post read, “She’s 10! I shudder when I imagine what she’ll look like at 18, if she looks like this now.”

On top of all this, Abraham also dealt with a wardrobe mishap on the red carpet.