Farrah Abraham Says Matt Baier ‘Never Really Liked’ ‘Teen Mom’ Castmate Amber Portwood

Farrah Abraham and her Teen Mom OG castmate Amber Portwood have a long history of bad blood between them, and it seems like Abraham is looking to continue the feud.

The adult entertainer weighed in on Portwood’s ex Matt Baier getting hitched in Las Vegas last week, just months after their explosive breakup.

“Congratulations to Matt! I mean, to honestly say — all my congratulations to Matt for getting married, because the whole time he was dating Amber was bulls—,” she told InTouch Friday at Gossip Long Island’s 20th anniversary party. “He never really liked Amber.”

She also opened up about her lingerie line, which she was promoting at the party. “We brought some class, we brought some sass, and some of my lingerie line — a lot of the women tonight are wearing it, so I’m happy to be here and happy they chose me,” Abraham said.

Portwood and Baier called things quits in June, and Portwood is currently expecting another child with new boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

Baier married Jennifer Conlon in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony last week.

“She’s not a public figure. So we kept our relationship private,” he revealed. “It was one of those situations where it just kind of felt like the right thing. We really get each other. We both have overcome a lot of stuff. It felt like the right thing to do. It just kind of happened that way.”

The end of Baier and Portwood’s relationship was a messy one, with Portwood claiming he stole $120,000 from her over three years.

“I’ve given Matt more chances than I’ve given any man,” she told a producer on Monday’s episode of the MTV show. “Back in the day, I would’ve broken up with your a—.”

