Ryan Edwards’ Wife Slams Kailyn Lowry After Comments on His Heroin-Related Arrest

Mackenzie Standifer is coming for Kailyn Lowry after the Teen Mom 2 cast member implied she had only gotten pregnant to ensure a paycheck amid husband Ryan Edwards’ heroin-related arrest.

Edwards, 30, completed 21 days of a 30-day rehab program last year after admitting he was addicted to drugs such as heroin and Xanax, spending up to $10,000 a week to get high.

Tuesday, he was arrested at home after allegedly breaking the terms of his probation that was related to a past possession of heroin charge.

Most of the Teen Mom cast members have remained relatively quiet in the wake of the arrest, which came just a day after Standifer and Edwards announced they were expecting their first child together, but Lowry was quick to offer her thoughts on social media.

“People struggle with addiction – and that’s unfortunate enough,” Lowry wrote, referencing Edwards before going in on Standifer. “But IN MY OWN OPINION. I see someone who came in & manipulated a situation to her own benefit. To secure a check. Then went a step further & got pregnant. So that when they split, she is set with a couple dollars. But that’s MY OWN opinion.”

But Standifer has her own words for Lowry, which she told Radar Thursday.

“She’s a b—,” she told the publication. “Coming from someone who gets knocked up every two seconds by three different people.”

Lowry is mom to three sons, Isaac, 8, Lincoln, 4, and Lux, 7 months, whom she had with exes Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin and Chris Lopez.

The 21-year-old nursing student also insists that there’s nothing wrong with Edwards, and that he is not using drugs again.

“Possession of heroin was the original charge from April before he went to rehab,” she told Radar Wednesday. “Part of his case was he had to be booked. Everything is fine.”

She would not comment to the publication when asked if Edwards has broken his probation for his previous drug charge, but added, “He took a drug test yesterday and passed.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV