‘Teen Mom’ Star Mackenzie Standifer Slams Fan Who Makes Rude Comment About Newborn Daughter’s Name

Mackenzie Standifer is standing up for her newborn daughter with husband Ryan Edwards after a social media troll made a less-than-kind comment about the baby’s name. After welcoming daughter Stella Rhea on New Year’s Day, Standifer announced the birth on Instagram Monday alongside photos of her happy family, but it didn’t take long for nasty comments to worm their way into the moment.

As first reported by InTouch Weekly, a troll cruelly commented, “Sounds like ‘diarrhea,’” but Standifer managed to keep her cool, responding simply, “It’s pronounced Ray. Not diarrhea.”

Luckily, there were plenty of other people in the comment section who had positive things to say about little Stella’s name, with one person commenting, “I love her name!! Congratulations!”

“I have a Stella Rae, so I love the name!” another echoed.

Standifer and Edwards look absolutely in love with their newborn in the family photos that accompanied the birth announcement.

“Welcome to the world sweet Stella!” Standifer captioned the photos. “Stella Rhea Edwards came on her own time and surprised us New Years Day! What a way to start our year! We are so in love with her already.”

Ryan’s dad, Larry Edwards, gave plenty of details to The Sun as well, telling the outlet, “We’re so excited. She looks like Mackenzie!”

Of the labor process, Larry explained the little girl came early, saying, “It was unexpected. One push and she was here!”

Being there for the birth of his daughter was extra special for Ryan, Larry added, who missed the October 2018 birth of son Jagger while completing a stint in rehab.

“Ryan is doing great. He’s wonderful. No problems at all. Things are going well. He’s sober. He’s staying busy. Mackenzie keeps an eye on him!” Larry said, adding that his son and Standifer have purchased a new home. “They have moved in. The house is halfway between us and her mom and dad.”

Photo credit: MTV