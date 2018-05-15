‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee Praying for ‘Miracle’ After Mom’s Cancer Spreads

Mackenzie McKee and her family are praying for a miracle after mom Angie Douthit’s Stage 4 brain and lung cancer was revealed to have spread to her bones.

The Teen Mom 3 alum opened up to Radar Monday about how her family is dealing with the heartbreaking setback, and how they try to keep hope alive in the face of such tragic news.

“It’s been tough for me lately,” Mckee, 23, said. “I have never met anyone like her. She seems to be the only one who is not scared through all of this. She has so much hope and knows God is in control, despite doctors giving her numbers no one wants to hear.”

The mother-of-three revealed her mom underwent another surgery to remove cancerous tissue on Monday, May 14.

“I wish she would go somewhere else,” she said of getting another opinion. “We are just praying for a miracle.”

But Douthit isn’t letting cancer get the best of her, however, continuing to tell her story and pray for a good outcome.

“Two days after finding out her chemo is not working and her cancer is spreading, she spoke at a women’s event once again inspiring the world,” she said. “I posted it on YouTube. It was an amazing speech.”

McKee celebrated Mother’s Day with a sweet selfie of her incredible mom on Instagram.

“Wow what an amazing Mother’s Day,” she captioned the snap. “I got to spend it listening to my momma speak and let others know how important they are and that God loves them. I love you mom. @angiedouthit you are a true inspiration.”

As previously reported, McKee revealed in January that her mom has five inoperable masses on her brain and a 7 cm. mass on her lung.

The family started a GoFundMe page in order to raise $25,000 to pay for medical bills, but only raised $3,102 before the page was taken down.

McKee and her family also got tattoos that read “Always Be Kind” in their mother’s handwriting as a tribute.

Fans will get an intimate look at the McKees’ cancer battle on Teen Mom, which reportedly filmed a special about the Teen Mom 3 alum. She is also rumored to have been hired to replace Farrah Abraham on Teen Mom OG after Abraham left the show behind to pursue a career in acting and the adult entertainment industry.

