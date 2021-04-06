'Teen Mom': Maci Bookout Talks 'Actively Present' Parents Amid Ryan Edwards Drama

✖

If you're a Teen Mom fan, you would know that there has been plenty of drama between Maci Bookout and her ex, Ryan Edwards, as of late. Amidst the ongoing drama, Bookout seemingly shaded Edwards by posting about "actively present' parents, per The Sun. Throughout the current season of Teen Mom OG, there has been a strain on Edwards' relationship with his son, Bentley, whom he shares with Bookout. Bentley has even been going to therapy in order to navigate the issues that he has with his father. While he hopes that Edwards will be able to come to one of those sessions eventually, that has not yet happened on the show.

On Instagram, Bookout posted a series of photos and clips of her three children, Bentley, Jayde, and Maverick, playing baseball. The reality star noted that she often gets asked how she and her husband, Taylor McKinney, with whom she shares Jayde and Maverick, handle supporting their three children with their sports-based aspirations, as they all play on different teams in different parks. In response, Bookout wrote, "Truth is this - As parents we are actively present, we always encourage their passions, and always try our very best to be positive!" She ended her caption by including the "4Ps," which are, "be present, be passionate, be positive, and be parents."

View this post on Instagram

Even though Bookout did not mention Edwards in her post, her message raised several eyebrows considering the current strain between her ex and their son. Of course, her post also comes shortly after it was reported that Edwards, his parents Larry and Jen Edwards, and his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, were all fired from Teen Mom OG. That news emerged following a reportedly explosive Teen Mom OG reunion between the two families, during which Larry and Bookout's husband McKinney got heated. McKinney reportedly criticized Jen and Larry for repeatedly defending Edwards' behavior, which has included threatening his and Bookout's lives.

"Ryan and Mackenzie, as well as Jen and Larry, were all on a call with production on Tuesday informing them they won't be on the show anymore going forward," a source told Ashley's Reality Roundup about the firings. "The Edwards were informed that Maci's reps wanted to go a different direction and showcase all of her abilities. Maci went to production and explained she wanted her story to cover all the parts of her life and no longer focus on Ryan and his family."