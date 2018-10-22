‘Teen Mom’ Maci Bookout Purchases Tennessee Home on 7 Acres of Land

Teen Mom cast member Maci Bookout has purchased a Tennessee home on seven acres of land near Chattanooga.

According to The Blast, Bookout will have a nice backdrop for her scenes on the next season of Teen Mom OG, as the reality star is moving into a 4-bed, 3.5-bath 3,500 square foot house at the base of White Oak Mountain in Ooltewah, Tennessee.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bookout and her husband Taylor McKinney reportedly purchased the home in September for $615,843.

An original member of Teen Mom, fans have watched Bookout navigate quite a lot over the years, so many are likely happy to see her and her family achieve this goal.

Recently, however, she spoke candidly about the possibility of leaving the series. “It is definitely something that we decide, as far as Taylor and I are concerned, season by season,” she shared.

“From our standpoint, and definitely mine, I feel like, just because the girls are getting older it doesn’t necessarily mean the struggles of being a teen mom at one point go away. As long as we can keep relating to [viewers] and give them something to learn from, then I definitely want to do that,” Bookout added, as reported by In Touch. “There will come a time when the kids are just too old and not really into being on TV because they want to have a normal life.”

She later went on to speak about what life is really like for her and McKinney, especially when the Teen Mom cameras are not rolling.

“Obviously having three kids is catching up to us. Eighty-five percent of the time we’re good to go. The 15 percent is hell,” Bookout confessed. “All of our stress and emotions we take out on each other. When the cameras leave, we’ll drink and freak out. It’s always literally the smallest things. It’s such small stuff but it blows up.”

In addition to her time on Teen Mom, Bookout has also written two books — Bulletproof, which was released in 2016, and I Wasn’t Born Bulletproof: Lessons I’ve Learned (So You Don’t Have To), released the following year — and also recently appeared on the reality TV competition series, Naked & Afraid. However, she only lasted one day in the wilderness.

“Coming into this I was 100 percent confident in myself. You don’t feel like you’re standing in a f—ing fire because your feet hurt so bad. I’m tapping out of this challenge. It’s the best decision for me,” she said in an exit interview on the episode. “I feel like if I stay here any longer, I’m legitimately going to lose my mind. How I was doing mentally was not doing anything good for him, so it’s best for me to get out of his way.”

Teen Mom OG’s season 7 is currently airing, and the series will likely return for season eight in 2019.