Maci Bookout Takes Major Step With Adoption Plan on ‘Teen Mom OG’

Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney are moving forward with plans to grow their family again!

The Teen Mom OG couple is currently raising 9-year-old son Bentley, whom Bookout shares with her ex Ryan Edwards, as well as their 2-year-old daughter Jayde and 1-year-old son.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But earlier in this season of the MTV show, the couple considered adding another little one to their family, with Bookout saying sheds prefer to adopt in order to give a child without a family a stable home.

The couple didn’t lay out an exact timeline for their adoption dream, saying they were looking to adopt a kid within the 4-6 age range within the next couple of years, but in Monday’s episode, it looked like their kids won’t let them sleep on this one.

“When are we gonna do it?” Bentley asked his parents of adding another kid to the family.

“Do you like the idea?” McKinney asked his son, who nodded in the affirmative. “Why do you like it? Do you like it because it’s somebody else to play with?”

When the little boy agreed he was excited about the prospect of another playmate, Bookout asked her 2-year-old daughter whether she would want a brother or sister.

The toddler first said she would want a sister, but after a persuasive whisper from big brother, changed her mind to a brother.

“A boy? So you’ll have three brothers?” Bookout said, surprised. “You’ll definitely never have a boyfriend.”

Later, the couple met with an adoption agency to get more details on the adoption and ask a few questions about bringing in a possibly “damaged” child.

The couple had previously attempted to conceive another child, but their efforts met a tragic roadblock when Bookout suffered a miscarriage.

And while Bookout said another pregnancy isn’t off the table, she said the idea is a reminder of her miscarriage.

“Whenever I think about having another biological child, I immediately go back to that baby that we lost,” she told McKinney. “I think that we still have some grieving to do before we have fully accepted what happened, and I just don’t want to make that decision thinking it will fix or replace the loss. It’s just too fresh.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Maci Bookout