‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Unloads on Twitter After Report on Her Pregnancy Announcement Earnings

Kailyn Lowry is seriously heated after what she claims is an inaccurate report regarding an amount of money she made was published by The Blast over the weekend. After the Teen Mom 2 star was estimated to have earned “anywhere between $7,000 and $13,000” to announce last week she was expecting her fourth child via a sponsored Instagram post for the Peanut app, Lowry took to Twitter Monday to rail against the story.

“Just wondering how you came up with the [wrong] number for your latest article about me?” she tweeted at the reporter who wrote the story, which explained that Lowry’s earnings were estimated by comparing her 3.8 million followers to the ad fees charged by influencers with a similar following. “Imagine calling yourself a writer & literally make s— up to throw into an article.”

She added in a separate tweet, “Do not make s— up and call it FACTS.”

Listen, y’all have jobs to write about me. Understood. But do your fucking job & write TRUTHFUL AND ACCURATE SHIT. Do not make shit up and call it FACTS. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 10, 2020

Some of Lowry’s followers thought it was a little ironic that Lowry was so upset when her partnership with a clickbait revenue company regularly posts similar articles about her co-stars to her social media.

Like your click bait articles? — Katie Turner (@misskatieT87) February 10, 2020

That’s the same thing as you reposting false information about everyone else — Yana (@YanaClark2) February 10, 2020

Did you tweet this from the bank as you’re cashing in those clickbait article checks or did you already do that? — LICK MY CHINS RHINE (@doctorflaps) February 10, 2020

Last week, Lowry announced she would be adding to her family of four, which also includes 10-year-old son Isaac, 6-year-old Lincoln and 2-year-old Lux.

“We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!” she captioned a photo of the four looking at an ultrasound. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way!”

Going on to promote the Peanut app, Lowry said without having a community of mothers at a similar place in life as she, “Going through nausea and morning sickness while trying to keep the news a secret can be quite isolating.”

