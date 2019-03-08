‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Reveals Racy Detail About Her Intimate Life on ‘Game of Clones’

Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry is admitting some seriously R-rated things about her personal life on Games of Clones!

In Thursday’s episode of the wacky MTV dating show, which pairs celebrity singles with seven identical matches of their celebrity crush in the hopes of highlighting issues of personality and compatibility, Lowry got to know her final three Quavo lookalikes on a very personal level on one-on-one dates.

While on a date with 26-year-old Jalen, the two decided to do a form of dessert Truth or Dare, where they started with the topic of travel and quickly turned to bedroom matters.

When asked about their craziest sexual experience they’ve ever had, Lowry volunteered, “I’ve definitely had a threesome — that’s probably the craziest.”

Jalen admitted to getting it on in a movie theater, which left Lowry laughing, and impressed with his fun loving attitude and “good energy.”

Lowry doesn’t appear to have found love on the MTV dating show, but appears to have gotten back together with the father of 1-year-old son Lux, Chris Lopez, over the last few months.

It’s unclear if the two are still together, but Lopez attended her Pothead hair line grand opening by her side in December, with photos from the event showing them looking more than friendly.

In the past, the Teen Mom star has admitted Lopez was her first love, despite their history of ups and downs.

“I believe Lux’s dad was my first true love…I know, weird, when I had two kids with two other people,” she wrote on her blog in June, referencing exes Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, with whom she shares 9-year-old Isaac and 5-year-old Lincoln, respectively.

“This was my first REAL heartbreak, where I loved someone and was IN love with someone. And I felt so abandoned during such a vulnerable time,” she continued of her first split with Lopez. “Breaking up with Isaac and Lincoln’s dads was upsetting because I felt like my kids lost the family aspect that I craved so badly for them. But this was different.”

She even added in November that if she were to have another baby, she would choose Lopez to be the father.

“Before I got pregnant with Lux and had multiple miscarriages, my doctor told me I should be thankful that I have two healthy boys and what’s meant to be will be,” Lowry told Us Weekly. “Kind of have that perspective now. In my book [A Letter of Love], I said that Lux will probably be my last child. I would definitely have more, but I also know that my life isn’t really set up for another right now. Ideally I would have liked Chris to be the father of my next child.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Kailyn Lowry