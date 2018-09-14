Kailyn Lowry Comes for ‘Teen Mom’ Alum Mackenzie Standifer in NSFW Clap Back

Kailyn Lowry is shutting down Mackenzie Standifer after the former Teen Mom OG personality slammed the show that made she and husband Ryan Edwards famous.

As first reported by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, the pregnant MTV alum criticized the franchise, calling it a “lame, fake, boring and scripted TV show that uses people’s life issues as a way to gather money and ratings.”

When a fan asked why Standifer appeared on the series if it was so bad, she replied, “At the time I went into things blindly and unknowingly and I am very sad at the outcome.”

Lowry, upon reading The Ashley’s article about the comment, replied to the outlet’s tweet with a pretty epic sentence.

“What the f— ever b—,” she replied in a tweet that quickly racked up more than 3,000 likes.

What the fuck ever bitch — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) September 13, 2018

Even Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood loved the foul-mouthed tweet, replying, “Girl I love you [laughing out loud].”

Girl I love you lol💋💋 — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) September 13, 2018

As previously reported, Edwards and Standifer announced in July that they would not be appearing on another season of the MTV reality show.

“We’re not returning to Teen Mom OG this season. The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict,” Standifer told E! News. “But they did want to enter a contract with our unborn baby and have the baby film with Ryan’s parents so it would look like someone else is raising it.”

“They also want to take Maci’s word on how I’m doing,” Edwards said of his ex Maci Bookout. “Maci said she’s not going to film unless I enter rehab again and quit the show. But I’m sober.”

Three days later, Edwards was arrested for the third time, being booked in relation to a previous charge of possession of a controlled substance. Previously in March, Edwards was arrested at his home in Tennessee for violating his probation in regards to his previous heroin possession conviction, which occurred in March 2017.

“I got a speeding ticket and while I was pulled over, it came up that I was in violation of my probation because the community service had not been completed,” the 30-year-old MTV personality told E! News in August. “I didn’t do all of it. I went to jail for not doing all of my community service. It’s not that I wasn’t taking the community service seriously, it’s just that we have so much going on, I didn’t realize the deadline had passed. It was just a misunderstanding. I thought I had more time.”

He continued: “I take full accountability. I messed up, but I’ve had a chance to get organized and fix the situation.”

Teen Mom OG returns for a new season Monday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

