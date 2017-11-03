‘Teen Mom’ Cast Member Goes off on Co-Stars With Heated Rant

This former Teen Mom 2 cast member clearly doesn’t think highly of his former show, calling out his castmates in a profanity-laced rant in which he calls them talentless and “a f–king joke.”

Jeremy Calvert, who used to be married to cast member Leah Messer, went off in the caption of an explicit NSFW meme he posted earlier this week asking women who are attached not to flirt with him on social media.

“Dude if ur f–king married or engaged don’t send me f–king sh-t on here or snap chat like wtf,” he wrote. “‘It’s killing me not to call u b-tches out on here. Get ur sh-t together 99 [percent] of you have f–king kids and a family stop trying to f–k it up.”

He later returned to the comments section of the post and that’s when things got messy.

He wrote, “No one on this show is famous for anything no one had a talent no one sings or plays a sport or anything they had a oh sh-t moment and MTV needed something to make cash off of and boom well f–k how about teen mom it’s a f–king joke……..”

Fans on his page took pretty polarizing positions about his statements about the MTV show, especially when his ex-wife is raising their daughter Addie.

“Hmm well he was on the show as well so maybe shouldn’t talk that much crap about the show lol,” one said.

Other said he had a right to his opinion.

“You know, I always did like you.. But this my friend, this just sent you over the top,” another said.