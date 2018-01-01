Jenelle Evans’ New Year Wish Raises Pregnancy Questions

Jenelle Evans’ New Year’s Eve Instagram may have accidentally revealed something, or someone, she’s expecting in 2018.

The Teen Mom 2 cast member posted a photo Sunday with the youngest of her three children, 11-month-old daughter Ensley, but fans were quick to point out it looks like the 26-year-old may be hiding a baby bump in a thick sweater and jean jacket.

#HappyNewYears 🎉🎀 A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Dec 31, 2017 at 7:00am PST

“Is that a little bump I see or just the way your top is positioned?” one fan asked.

“Is she expecting again?” another echoed.

“100 percent pregnant,” a third answered.

This wouldn’t be the first time the MTV cast member has raised pregnancy questions in recent months.

Earlier in December, a photo of her and husband David Eason appeared to show off a small bump, but Evans quickly shut down speculation in a hilarious clapback, telling people that the bump they see is just her “kangaroo pouch.”

After her denial, people clapped back at the speculators, saying they were body shaming the reality star for not having a perfectly flat stomach less than a year after giving birth to her daughter Ensley.

“God forbid a woman not have a perfectly flat stomach,” one person said.

“After 5 kids I have one too,” a woman weighed in. “And that’s exactly what I call mine. I say it’s because it’s carried all my babies.”

Fans will have to wait and see if she shuts down speculation once again or if there will be a new mini me running around sometime in 2018.

Photo credit: Instagram/@j_evans1219