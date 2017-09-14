Jenelle Evans Allegedly Neglecting Her Parenting Duties for a Vacation

Jenelle Evans’ mom, Barbara, is speaking out about her daughter claiming that the Teen Mom 2 star has been neglecting her children to focus on vacation.

Barbara, 64, says that Jenelle has been too busy planning a honeymoon with her fiancé, David Eason to raise her kids: Jace Evans, Kaiser Griffith, and baby Ensley Eason.

“All they do is take trips all the time,” Barbara said according to Radar Online. “She has [Jace] the week of her wedding, but because she’s going on a honeymoon she said she’s going to put him with somebody. That’s his school week off! He will be there for the wedding. But they are ditching all the kids to go on a honeymoon. I asked her ‘Why are you doing that?’”

Barbara has a message that she wants to send Jenelle in regards to the matter.

“I want to say to Jenelle, ‘What the hell is wrong with you? You just went through it with Jace and you lost him again. Stop doing this,” Barbara said.

In the same interview, Barbara made further shocking claims that Jenelle’s kids have been subject to abuse.

“It is true that Jenelle locked Jace and Kaiser out. It was over 100 degrees. Jace told me. He was upset. Because Kaiser kept going in and out of the house, David locked them out.” she said.

According to Barbara, Jenelle and David have also physically abused their kids.

“Jace told me David hit Kaiser,” Barbara said. “Kaiser was pulling his diaper off because it had poop in it, and David got so mad that he spanked him really hard.”

Kaiser is Jenelle’s child with her ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith. Barbara worries that Kaiser may be getting treated poorly by David.

“I’ve been worried about Kaiser for a long time. We think because he looks like Nathan, David gets more angry with him because of that fact. I think [David is] trying to get rid of him, and then he’ll only have his own two kids and Jenelle in the house. He’s a conniving little thing,” she continued.

Jenelle has yet to respond to Barbara’s accusations.

