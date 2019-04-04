‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Complains About ‘Discrimination’ After Instagram Issue

David Eason claims there’s more to the story behind his new Instagram account.

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans’ husband took to his new Instagram Wednesday to share his theory that his former account had been deleted as a form of “discrimination” against him.

“Well there it is, this is all I can see on my original Insta page,” he wrote on the caption of a screenshot of his blank Instagram. “I know the underlying issue is not something that I did or posted. If it was they would have shown me a notification or email, hell I cant even get a response from anyone about it.”

“You cant(sic) tell people the truth anymore, they can’t handle the truth. Then if you throw reality in their face they shut down and shut you out. Why? Because they are living a lie. How do they make lies become reality? Hide the truth, censor it and at the same time repeat or repost everything and everyone they agree with. This is nothing new, just a new-age way of discriminating,” he added.

Eason was fired from Teen Mom 2 after he caught backlash for homophobic remarks he made on social media. Since then he had stayed active on the network, often catching the attention of his followers with more homophobic statements, showcasing his gun collections and sharing photos of his children playing with his weapons.

The former reality star made his return to social media on Saturday, claiming the platform had locked him out of his old account shortly after he had a run-in with the Secret Service.

“Guess who’s back on IG? Follow at… @bigolhonky,” Evans announced Saturday to send her fans to follow her husband.

“And just [to] kind of fill you guys in on what’s going on here. My other account still works, but not for me,” Eason said in a video explaining his new account. “It’s there, it exists, it’s still on Instagram, but for some reason, Instagram has blocked me from using it. Would you believe that s—? Best believe it, Instagram will do that to you. They will block your account [to] where it’s still there, but you can’t use it.”

“So that’s what’s going on here, you guys,” he added. “My other account is still there, it still obviously works for everyone except for me. It just goes to a blank white screen, it’s like, ‘Oops, sorry! There’s a problem!’ Obviously, there is a f—ing problem.”

Back in December, when Eason claims his old account stopped working, he said government agents approached him about an Instagram post that was perceived as a threat. He later said it was agents from the Secret Service.