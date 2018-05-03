‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Blocked on Facebook for 30 Days

What did Jenelle Evans do? The Teen Mom 2 personality took to Twitter Wednesday to complain about being blocked from Facebook for a month.

“Must have said something nice about @realDonaldTrump on Facebook, cuz now I’m blocked for 30 days,” she wrote. “Didn’t give me any reason either. 🤔”

Must have said something nice about @realDonaldTrump on Facebook, cuz now I’m blocked for 30 days. Didn’t give me any reason either. 🤔 — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) May 3, 2018

Fans were quick to offer up their theories as to why she had been banned, with most agreeing that the ban has nothing to do with politics, and more to do with her repeated scandals, including a recent road rage incident in April and posing in photos with a gun the same day of the Parkland shooting.

Please stop turning into your husband. It is not that deep. You know good and well that people will report you for sport. don’t make this political when it has absolutely nothing to do with politics. You NEVER talked about trump, not even during the elections. — Heather Ashley (@TheHeatherAsh) May 3, 2018

Maybe it’s because you pulled a gun on someone? Or the hateful posts toward others?? — Dee (@TweetDiane) May 3, 2018

Maybe the banned you for waving a gun at someone in road rage with you son in the car witnessing it? Just a thought — Christina C. (@christina8100) May 3, 2018

Maybe word about you brandishing a weapon in a threatening manner in front of your child got around. — Tara Koberstein (@TSchoap) May 3, 2018

The most recent scandal came last week, when a driver accused the MTV cast member of pulling a gun on him and driving erratically while in the grips of road rage.

“He was outside his house hollering that some crazy lady was following him with a gun,” a witness to the scene told Radar Online Wednesday. “She had really dark windows. I could tell that it was a woman, but her windows were up. He yelled that she had a gun, so I stayed out of the way.”

The witness, who called 911, said Evans driving could have harmed people on the property.

“She didn’t come in fast, but she did a U-turn and the next thing i know she was tearing out of our street,” the witness said. “She was driving like a bat out of hell!”

The witness was concerned for any accident Evans’ alleged reckless driving could have caused.

“There were little kids out there on the road. It could have caused a bad accident out there. She just drove straight out of there onto the highway. She was driving like 65/70 miles an hour on a dirt road. It was dangerous,” they said.

Evans also called 911 on Thursday, April 26, telling police that a driver “purposely slammed on the brakes” in front of her, Radar reported Monday. But the 26-year-old didn’t mention that she had a gun with her and pulled it out during a confrontation, according to a police report and audio obtained by the publication.

In the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center CFS report, the fellow driver claimed Evans “hit his truck, ran over his mailbox and pulled a gun on him.”

“A crazy lady followed him to his house, she is fixing to get shot,” the report stated about the incident. “She was driving blocking traffic, he tried to pass her on the inside like everyone else and she flipped out.”

The other driver then claimed she followed him onto his private property.

He “started yelling to bring it on,” at Evans.

An officer said in the report, “Suspect [Evans] hit two vehicles in the yard and then she pulled a 10-84/G,” which is the code for “suspect with a gun.”

The man told police he wants her “stopped and charged.”

In a recording obtained by Radar, Evans also gave her version of the incident.

“He was tailgating me the whole way, I had my son in the car because my son was at therapy,” she said. “He’s been tailgating me the whole time in traffic. Would not stop. Then he races in front of me and purposely slammed on the brakes at 70 something miles an hour.”

Teen Mom 2 premieres Monday, May 7 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

