‘Teen Mom’ Alum Farrah Abraham Snidely Shames Fan Who Asked Her to ‘Give’ a Honeymoon

Former Teen Mom OG Farrah Abraham took a break from her European vacation to give a snide response to a fan who asked Abraham to “give” her a honeymoon. Abraham arrived in Venice late last week to walk the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival, where she had a wardrobe malfunction. The former MTV star also took her daughter, 10-year-old Sophia, along for the trip.

On Monday, Abraham shared a screenshot of a question a fan asked her.

“Would u give me a honey moon my husband and I could afford one we both work full time have 4 kids between us and do everything we can for them it’s hard to do anything for us or get a chance away from work,” the fan wrote. “I was a teen mom myself and went thru my journey while watching yours.”

Rather than give the fan a polite response, Abraham laughed it off with a tears-of-joy emoji.

“Either your marrying the wrong guy or you wished you were marrying me… My honey moon this week is Venice ITALY & PARIS FRANCE,” Abraham replied.

Hours before she shared the fan interaction on her Instagram Story, Abraham published the first video vlog from her Venice trip. In the video, she showed Sophia using a laptop to take an online English class. She also recounted the moment she was confronted by a fellow festival-goer for arriving at a movie an hour late with Sophia.

“There was some weird guy,” she recalled. “We came late to the movie not to disturb anyone, and there was this crazy older gentleman who kept turning around and being like ‘Oh, sit in front of me so you guys can see.’ And I was like, ‘Oh no, no it’s fine. Just leave us alone we’re trying to watch.’”

Abraham said they were late because they were not used to being at festivals.

“And so we go in there, and this guy kept turning around and kept bothering me. It’s like, why is he still trying to talk to me? And then he starts saying I’m not responsible. I should have my daughter out of the movie, blah blah blah,” Abraham said. “There are kids on the screen, in the movie. And then he start saying I’m a bad mom, and this guy is like, tripping. I’m just like ‘ I don’t think this crazy dude knows me. He’s like, ‘You’re an American’ and there was a vibe.”

Eventually, Abraham and Sophia were moved to another party of the theater, where the child actors in the movie were sitting.

“The parent-shaming and the hating legit only happens to me. So even at the Royal Venice Film Festival, we’re still having trashy…problems,” Abraham said.

Abraham has been criticized by fans who suggest she was using Sophia as a prop during the festival. Some commenters on the new vlog video thought Sophia looked worn out.

“Sophia looks exhausted and seems embarrassed of Farrah,” one fan wrote.

“Listen to your child she said very clearly scary not happy!!” another chimed in.

“It looks like Sophia’s ready for bed her mom is dragging her in this boring video,” another critic wrote. “Aesthetic mom.”

“Poor Sophia needs to socialize with kids her own age,” one Instagram user wrote.

