Farrah Abraham’s Mom Thinks the ‘Teen Mom’ Personality Has 2 Mental Illnesses

Farrah Abraham’s own mother is convinced that her daughter is suffering from mental illness.

During an interview last week on the Facebook show Shot Talk, Danielsen revealed that she believes her daughter, 26, has borderline personality disorder and narcissistic personality disorder.

“If you have borderline personality disorder, if you have narcissism, if you have any of these kind of things, they are all highly treatable. All is not lost but I will say that, deep down inside, I know my daughter. She is kind, she is loving and she is sweet… very compassionate. I think she works extremely hard she just needs to step back a moment and take some time and get healthy and take time for her so she can heal,” Danielsen said.

When asked by the hosts if she believed the characteristics she had just described were actual diagnosable mental illnesses, Danielsen said, “Yes. I do.” She also said she thinks Abraham believes she has the disorders as well.

“You just need to go get treatment,” Danielsen said.

Danielsen also revealed the thoughts of her new husband, Dr. David Metz, whom it should be noted has a specialty in infectious diseases, not mental health.

Regardless, Danielsen said Dr. Merz would like to see Abraham seek out treatment for her issues.

“He believes that Farrah needs to be more serious about the counseling and really take the time out and maybe get away from the cameras for a little bit and just go focus on her and her health,” she said.

Danielsen also addressed her daughter’s exit from Teen Mom OG, after production confronted her not only about her treatment of the crew, but also her work in the adult entertainment business. Danielsen said she “found out in the tabloids” and added she doesn’t get why producers had such an issue with the way Abraham treated them, as that’s how she thinks her daughter also treats her.

“I guess it’s okay when she yells at me because everyone likes the drama of that, but when she turns and talks to someone else that way, it’s like, well, the whole world just melted,” she noted.

As Abraham and her family move on from Teen Mom OG, Danielsen said she’s not sure about the alleged addition of Mackenzie McKee from Teen Mom 3.

“I don’t know that [Mackenzie’s] story exactly goes with the ‘OG’ group, because this is the ‘OG.’ We’re the original girls. We started the whole franchise,” she pointed out. “When I look at the demographic of our viewing audience… it’s just a little bit weird that she’s a female body builder.”

When the hosts suggested that maybe MTV combine the Teen Mom OG cast with some of the women from Teen Mom 2, Danielsen said the network would have to fire Jenelle Evans for that to really work. Evans’ husband, David Eason, recently was fired from the show after going on a homophobic Twitter rant, and Evans faced rumors that she might also be on the chopping block. She also allegedly is refusing to let production film her three children anymore.

“I don’t say that in a mean way, but if Jenelle is married to somebody that got fired, she’s in a very precarious place. And then she just came out and said ‘I’m not going to let my children film anymore.’ Okay, well then what’s the story?” Danielsen said.

