‘Teen Mom’ Alum Farrah Abraham Leaves Fans Concerned With Photos of ‘Unrecognizable’ New Look

Farrah Abraham’s followers are shocked and worried for the Teen Mom OG alum as they claim the plastic surgery procedures she’s undergone have left her completely unrecognizable. The MTV alum has been open about her decision to get fillers in her face, but many followers think it’s gone too far when seeing the difference in her face lately. As Abraham continues to share photos of herself on social media, a whole conversation surrounding what she looks like now erupted on Reddit.

“I’m shocked that any medical professional would agree to do anything further with her face at this point,” one Redditor wrote, as another wondered, “What would happen to her face if she stopped pumping s— into her face? Would it go back to normal? Or would it look even worse? I’m actually curious cause she doesn’t even look close to the same human.”

Others had a more compassionate response to Abraham’s changing looks, with one person saying they were “genuinely concerned” for the reality personality.

“I’m genuinely concerned for Farrah. Outside of the obvious family struggles, she is clearly suffering from body dysmorphia,” the user wrote. “Unfortunately being in the public eye has made her struggle worse for her. Farrah was a beautiful girl before plastic surgery, but she clearly struggled with her appearance (otherwise she wouldn’t have gone under the knife so many times).”

They had even more concerns for 10-year-old daughter Sophia, writing, “I worry the most for Sophia because these cosmetic body procedures are normal for her. She sees her mother doing them all the time. Sophia will likely grow up to get many procedures herself early in life because it’s normalized for her. It’s just incredibly sad all around.”

Abraham most recently underwent a vaginal rejuvenation, telling TooFab of the procedure, “Oh my god, we did it live on Instagram! She did not cut me, it came out good and I gotta say, my vajayjay’s looking better than ever!”

“You know, I was nervous, but honestly I was laughing, and numb,” she continued. “It was fine, and the recovery was like a week. My vagina doesn’t miss anything that she cut, so I’m like, ‘Hey, okay! It’s like a divorce!’”

Photo credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images