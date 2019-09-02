Former ‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham Leaves Daughter Behind for Latest Outing at Venice Film Festival

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham took daughter Sophia with her to the Venice Film Festival, but she is not taking her 10-year-old everywhere. New photos from the former MTV star’s latest outing show Abraham going it alone. Abraham has been accused of letting Sophia wear too much make-up and using her as a prop by her social media followers.

Farrah Abraham Hits Venice Film Fest After Bizarre Rant https://t.co/pdWIw7wWKw pic.twitter.com/HxDYEiBcDV — Hollywood Fact (@fact_hollywood) September 1, 2019

On Sunday, Radar Online published new photos of Abraham walking around Venice, wearing an open jacket and a black bodysuit.

JustJared also published photos from an outing on the beach Abraham took without Sophia. In those photos, Abraham was seen wearing a barely-there tiny black bikini.

Abraham also posted a photo of herself on a solo photo shoot in Italy on Saturday, showing her wearing a blue and white dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F A R R A H A B R A H A M (@farrahabraham) on Aug 31, 2019 at 1:05pm PDT

“Labor Day weekend will never be the same #Venice to #murano… wearing 1 of 1 by [New Murano Gallery] necklace & earrings, custom made vase from the stove to go! This is a must visit with must-haves,” Abraham wrote.

Abraham’s solo time came after she published a bizarre “Docu-Comedy” skit on her YouTube page before heading to Europe. At one point, Abraham complained that Sophia was “manipulating” her.

“After reminiscing with some ladies, I’m like, I’m gonna go on a tirade because I’m no longer going to allow my daughter to think that she can manipulate me,” Abraham said in the clip. “Like, I just can’t. It’s like, my family did it, my parents did it to me — and not my child! It’s like, I can only handle so much before I f– crack.”

However, Abraham’s videos and photos from Venice do not show a mother angry with her daughter. Sophia was seen with her mother in a gondola with her mother in one video. She also walked the red carpet with Abraham before the premiere of Roman Polanski’s J’Accuse (An Officer and a Spy).

Farrah Abraham at the beach pic.twitter.com/gcMKRy3C99 — HayDon (@HayDonStewie) September 1, 2019

The red carpet photos with Sophia brought out dozens of critiques from Instagram users, many of whom felt Abraham was using Sophia as an “accessory.”

“The kid is not a showpony; why give her the impression that this will be her future?” one person wrote. “She’s going to be nuts by the time reality kicks in. It is a form of abuse, and it is sad to watch. Farrah, I think you are doing well for yourself. You want to be in the spotlight; that’s okay. You are a adult, but this little girl is not a handbag.. And who wants to see kids at a adult event? If you are invited at a red carpet kids event then bring her… don’t become a clown just for publicity.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen another person drag their kid around with them like this to this extent. It’s so strange,” another chimed in. “Are you that desperate for relevancy? You’re only known for Teen Mom so nobody recognizes you without Sophia? Lmao how sad. Give up already Fraud Farrah, you will never be a celebrity.

Abraham is not starring in any films screened at the Venice Film Festival. Her rep told Radar Online the trip is a vacation she planed “months ago.”

Photo credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images