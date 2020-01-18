Former ‘Teen Mom’ Star Farrah Abraham Chastised by Fans for Taking Daughter Sophia on NSFW Yacht Ride

Farrah Abraham is catching some heat after taking her daughter, Sophia, on a yacht ride. The former Teen Mom star chronicled a recent expedition with musician Thmpsn. Sporting a skimpy bikini, Abraham posted a number of videos from the expedition to her Instagram, which had fans wondering why her 10-year-old was along for the ride.

As noted by OK Magazine, the images made their way to Reddit, where several users made their comments known.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Sickening. Someone needs to intervene,” wrote one Redditor. “No one is looking out for this poor kid,” wrote another. A third called it “disgusting,” adding that “Farrah needs to get a grip and stop treating Sophia like a peer. It’s not Sophia’s responsibility to be her mother’s best friend and travel companion. She’s a child and deserves a stable, normal upbringing among other kids.”

This is just a few weeks after the reality show alum stirred up some controversy after she posted a racy video to celebrate the New Year, but tagged Sophia in the post — even though she wasn’t in the clip. In the days that followed, Abraham lost millions of followers on her account, which was assumed to be because of the clip.

Although she’s posted a few awkward TikTok videos with her daughter, which pull in unusually low viewers despite her (still) two million followers, some fans thought she crossed the line when she shared explicit details of her vagina rejuvenation procedure back in December. Which she had also live-streamed when it was performed in August.

In April of 2018, Abraham also live-streamed another vaginal plastic surgery procedure, which fans later learned was being watched by the then-nine-year-old Sophia on the social media platform. That same month, she parted ways with Teen Mom, which she’d been a part of since 2009. In a lengthy social media post at the time, Abraham addressed the parting of ways with the reality series.

“It’s been a great 10-year era of Farrah for Teen Mom I always make the most out of life and I’m so blessed I got to be that fighter, the strong women, the honest single parent, showing motherhood can be glamorous, joy, happiness, memories and no regrets.”

Abraham claimed her split with the show was due to her involvement in the adult entertainment industry, and sued the parent company, Viacom, for $5 million.