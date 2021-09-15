‘Teen Mom’ Fans Notice Concerning Detail About Bentley and Ryan Edwards’ Relationship

Despite the fact that he was fired from the program earlier this year, Ryan Edwards appeared on Tuesday night’s episode of Teen Mom OG. Of course, the topic of conversation was his relationship with his son Bentley, whom he shares with his ex Maci Bookout. In one scene, Bentley spoke about this issue with Bookout. Although, fans couldn’t help but focus on the fact that Bentley referred to his father as “Ryan” during that discussion.

Bentley has been attending therapy in order to help him navigate the issues that he has with his father. His hope was that Edwards would attend a session with him in the future, but that hasn’t come to pass yet. The 12-year-old told his mom that Edwards hasn’t been in contact with the therapist at all, which indicated to Bookout that he wasn’t doing all he could to repair the relationship with their son. He didn’t refer to Edwards as “dad,” though. Instead, he said that “Ryan” wasn’t taking the next steps to attend a therapy session with him.

Fans soon flocked to Twitter to share their thoughts on the situation. In particular, viewers feel as though Bentley’s use of “Ryan” is telling when it comes to where their relationship stands.

Amid his strained relationship with Edwards, Bentley does have support from his stepfather. Fans are grateful that he has a positive role model in his life.

Some fans seemed to be happy about Bentley referring to Edwards as “Ryan.” Although, others saw the situation as sad.

Bentley did seem disappointed that his father was not actively trying to attend a therapy session with him. However, he didn’t share whether he would take that as a sign to stop seeing his father.

Bentley and Bookout have been aiming for Edwards to attend a therapy session for some time now. While he did chat with the therapist over the phone, it doesn’t seem like there has been any more progress on that front.

Mackenzie texted Bookout to see if the two couples could sit down for lunch to work out their issues. Bookout did not reply, telling her husband that she’s done with them.

While chatting with his wife, Edwards said about Bookout and her husband Taylor McKinney, “I just have so much dislike for both of them” Mackenzie did say that she wants the situation to be “better.”

The episode also featured Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Edwards. Both of them were fired from Teen Mom OG earlier this year.