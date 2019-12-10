‘Teen Mom’ Fans Console Mackenzie McKee’s Family After Death of Mom Angie Douthit

Teen Mom fans from all over are sending their condolences and kind messages to Mackenzie McKee and her family after her mother, Angie Douthit, passed away Monday amid a lengthy battle with cancer. Douthit’s family broke the news Tuesday on her Instagram account, which she used to chronicle her cancer journey and inspired countless people with her strong faith and positive attitude.

“On Monday, December 9 at 11:37pm, Angie finished her race,” they captioned photos of her crossing the finish line in other races from throughout her lifelong love of running and a selection from ‭‭1 Corinthians‬ ‭11:1‬. “Her last days were spent lovingly surrounded by family and friends as they prayed, sang, and shared funny Angie stories.”

After being diagnosed with cancer in January 2018, the message revealed Douthit found joy in sharing her “brightest light” through her Instagram posts.

“We watched her get up everyday in the darkest hours of the night to spread the brightest light that she knew of, her Savior Jesus Christ,” the family wrote. “There were times when she wrote her posts through pain and confusion. There were times at the end when she couldn’t type and would ask her daughters to type for her but she would not give up spreading the gospel message of hope. In nearly two years, she never missed her daily post…tomorrow she will.”

Douthit’s followers and Teen Mom fans alike made sure to send well-wishes her family’s way.

“Omg my heart is absolutely shattered for this family!! Love and prayers sent your way!!” one person wrote, as another chimed in, “Thank you, Angie, for all you have done. You were a light, bright beyond words. So sorry for your loss.”

“May God bless and surround you all with peace that only he can give.. well done thou good and faithful servant!” another user wrote.

Still others celebrated that Douthit’s faith had carried her through a difficult time: “This time it was into the arms of Jesus! Way to go Angie! So happy for you!” one person wrote. “I will be praying for your family my God’s overwhelming peace be with them and help them through this hard time for them and that they would be reminded everyday of how you are now in a perfect body walking alongside Jesus.”

