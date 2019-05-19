‘Teen Mom’ Dad Tyler Baltierra Looks Back on Placing Daughter Carly for Adoption 10 Years Later

Tyler Baltierra is reflecting on the “hardest decision” of his and wife Catelynn Lowell‘s lives 10 years after the Teen Mom OG couple decided to place daughter Carly for adoption.

Sunday, the MTV dad took to Instagram with a photo of his oldest daughter holding 4-year-old sister Novalee. While Lowell and Baltierra arranged for an open adoption, Carly’s adoptive parents have not agreed to show their daughter’s face on TV or on her famous parents’ social media accounts.

“10 years ago yesterday, we were only 17,” Baltierra began. “10 years ago, we brought you into the world. 10 years ago, we only got to hold you by ourselves for a half hour in the hospital as we just cried & stared at you, remembering every little detail of how absolutely perfect you were, since we knew that even though we just met, we had to say goodbye.”

“10 years ago, we had to make the hardest decision of our lives & give you everything your innocent life deserved that we just couldn’t provide at the time,” he continued,. “10 years ago, we held each other & wept as we watched you drive away in the back of the car with the only parents that were worthy to be yours. 10 years ago…your life changed so many others for the better & has blessed more lives than I can count.”

The Teen Mom dad concluded his birthday message on a strong note, writing, “We love you so much & hopefully get to see you soon baby girl. Happy Birthday Carly! #Adoption #BirthparentStrong.”

Lowell and Baltierra welcomed Carly in 2009 at just 17, as shown on 16 & Pregnant, but due to their age and the dysfunctional circumstances in their lives decided to place their firstborn for adoption.

Since then, the two have welcomed daughter Nova, 4, as well as 2-month-old daughter Vaeda.

The post about adoption earned a lot of support from friends and family.

“I have the chills!!!” Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry commented. “So so proud of y’all & happy birthday to Carly!”

Another follower added, “You and Cate are such strong parents and did the best thing for your daughter. Happy birthday to all of you.”

Photo credit: John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV