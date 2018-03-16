Kailyn Lowry Weighs in on Fellow ‘Teen Mom’ Chelsea Houska’s Pregnancy

Chelsea Houska revealed her pregnancy news on social media Thursday, sparking major love from a Teen Mom castmate.

Kailyn Lowry shared her happiness for the reality TV personality on Twitter, calling the parents-to-be her “babies.”

“So happy for my babies! @ChelseaHouska & cole & fam,” she wrote alongside a heart eyes emoji.

So happy for my babies! @ChelseaHouska & cole & fam 😍 — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) March 16, 2018

Houska thanked her friend for the well wishes, writing, “Love you!!!”

“Welcome to the moms of 3 club @ChelseaHouska @TM2LeahDawn,” Lowry added of Houska and their castmate Leah Messer. She did not mention their other original castmate, Jenelle Evans, who also has three children.

Welcome to the moms of 3 club @ChelseaHouska @TM2LeahDawn 🖤🖤🖤 — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) March 16, 2018

The new addition will be Houska’s third child, bonding her with Lowry, who is a single mom to three children of her own.

The Teen Mom 2 cast member announced her pregnancy on social media with a sweet photo of her ultrasound framed on a rustic letter board with a black-and-white plaid bow. “It’s a girl,” they spelled on the board.

“….GUESS WHAT! A sweet baby girl will be joining the DeBoer clan in a few short months! We could not be more excited!” Houska captioned the photo with a bow emoji.

DeBoer shared the same photo and gushed in his caption, writing, “This proud dad is getting a new Bow and it’s nailed my heart.”

Fans were overjoyed by the news of Houska and husband Cole DeBoer’s new addition.

“Awww congratulations you and Cole are such amazing parents,” one fan wrote. “Aubree is gonna be another great older sister. Congrats you guys.”

“Yeah I’m so happy for them they’re such a great couple and family,” another added.

“Chelsea’s you’re my favorite from all the teen moms,” a third said. “Drama free strong independent role model for teen moms to follow…”

Even Houska’s dad Randy weighed in.

“I would like official recognition from [Chelsea Houska] that [Rita Houska] and I are the most awesome secret keepers,” he tweeted with the hashtag, “BOOM” and “1 more DeBoer.”

I would like official recognition from @ChelseaHouska that @ritahouska and I are the most awesome secret keepers #BOOM #1moreDeBoer pic.twitter.com/epsOHXzIRv — Randy Houska (@PapaRandlicious) March 16, 2018

Houska and husband DeBoer have been married since October 2016. They have a son together, Watson, who was born in January 2017, and Houska is also mother to 8-year-old Aubree, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

“Aubree did such a great job keeping this a secret and she said at school on Monday she’s gonna walk in and start yelling it down the hallways!” Houska told MTV News after revealing her pregnancy. She added that her husband is super excited to have another child and “talks to [her] belly every night.”

“The men in this household are standing their ground even though we are outnumbered,” DeBoer joked.